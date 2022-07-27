MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
New Camerata Opera presents an Outdoor Summer Concert With Operation Gig
New Camerata Opera (NCO) presents Summer Concerts, with a FREE live performance of favorite opera excerpts. On August 4th at 2, 4, and 6pm at 135 West 42nd Street hosted by Chashama and on Saturday, August 6th at 4pm at 726 Argyle Rd, Brooklyn NY, 11230 in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, hosted by Operation Gig!.​​Principal soloists from NYC’s most exciting young opera company will offer serenades of some of the greatest musical masterpieces ever written. For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org/events.

Chashama provides affordable workspace for visual artists. We currently have studios throughout New York City, upstate New York and Matawan, New Jersey.

Operation Gig! is a crowd-funded project to bring live, outdoor music to Ditmas Park, and paying gigs to local professional musicians during the COVID-19 era.
New Camerata Opera is a New York City-based, cooperative company in its sixth season. Its mission is to engage, excite, and educate through immersive performances that break down barriers and inspire fans of the future. NCO offers mainstage operas, children’s operas through Camerata Piccola, and produces short operatic films with CamerataWorks.
For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

