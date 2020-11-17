New Covid Alert App Safe or Something More Insidious?

Insidious: proceeding in a gradual, subtle way, but with harmful effects. From insidiae ‘an ambush or trick.

Governor Cuomo recently launched New York State’s free COVID Alert App to supplement contract tracing. Developed by Apple and Google, the app works by letting users know if they’ve been in close proximity for 10 minutes or more to someone who has tested positive for the virus, or who later tests positive. The app does so while maintaining individual privacy and security. It will never collect, transmit or store personal information and is completely anonymous (so they say).

According to The New York Department of Health to stop the spread of COVID-19, New York needs each of us to do our part. One way you can help yourself and your community is by participating in our newly launched mobile contact tracing app COVID Alert NY.

COVID Alert NY is a voluntary, anonymous, exposure-notification smartphone app. You will get an alert if you were in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Knowing about a potential exposure allows you to self-quarantine immediately, get tested and reduce the potential exposure risk to your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and others.

The more people who download COVID Alert NY, the more effective it will be. Help protect your community while maintaining your privacy. The free mobile apps–available to anyone 18 or older who lives, works, or attends college in New York or New Jersey–are available for download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. COVID Alert NY is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Bengali, Korean, Russian and Haitian Creole.

Download the free app to your smartphone to receive an alert if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

For the app to be effective, a significant number of New Yorkers need to download it. While future prospects for a vaccine and other therapeutics improve, we need to act now. Protecting our colleagues, and ensuring our city is seen as save, are essential to relaunching live theatre. So whatever we can do to broaden the adoption of the app will make an important difference – especially as we face another wave this of this devastating illness.

You can find more detail on the app here – COVID Alert NY– and they are asking that you circulate this to your colleagues, employees and network with encouragement to participate.