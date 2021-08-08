MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

New For October and Halloween A Haunted Cocktail Soirée From House of Spirits

New For October and Halloween A Haunted Cocktail Soirée From House of Spirits

House of Spirits is a haunted cocktail soiree that is unlike any other party in town! Freely roam a mysterious mansion and experience a night of themed cocktails, macabre magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and so much more!

Experience the haunting tale of Molly and Francisco Vega, a young couple who lost their baby during childbirth. Francisco focuses his grief into art and begins a series of disturbing paintings, while Molly’s grief drives her to a much darker place. Loosely based on the life and artwork of famous Spanish painter Francisco Goya, House of Spirits weaves a disquieting and interactive storyline certain to leave guests delightfully chilled.

From October 8th to October 31st, 2021 at a mansion in Wall Street. The specific address will be announced closer to the event.

Guests are highly encouraged to dress in time period fashion, costume or elegant dress.

The cost starts at $59 and is $82.60 for VIP which includes 4 miniature cocktails (5 for VIP).

Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

