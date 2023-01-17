New Global Crypto Exchange Center Could Be In Hong Kong

The harsh policies by China have caused effects at the level of countries around Asian nations, where one of the main actors is in favor of digital assets in Hong Kong.

There is no doubt that since the Securities Commission of this country began to evaluate the possibility that smaller-scale merchants could invest in cryptocurrencies, it is the passage to a new digitized financial era.

Hong Kong has begun implementing a series of instruments and strategies to contribute to the digital transformation of the country’s finances and economy by using cryptocurrencies and creating its digital currency. You can check out here if you want to know more about such information related to cryptocurrency investments.

Legalization of crypto retail

Trading and investing in cryptocurrencies open the doors to all those retail profiles that wish to carry out transactions in cryptocurrency exchange funds in Hong Kong, all intending to reposition themselves as global financial headquarters.

The creation of pilot plans for the design and issuance of NFTs and CBDs in the nation, which contributes in a certain way to the diversification of investment portfolios, could be the focal point to promote decentralized finance based on digital assets.

Due to the legal limitations created in 2021 after China refused to use and adopt cryptocurrencies, many entrepreneurs and investors found it necessary to emigrate to more crypto-friendly areas, including Singapore and Dubai.

In the first place, the nation of the Asian continent (Hong Kong) will be in charge of the legalization of digital financial instruments known as Smart Contracts to evaluate the ownership of the tokens later and thus create a solid legal base that allows the optimal development of the crypto investments.

On the other hand, appropriate regulations are being created to establish a coherent and optimal relationship between the different parties involved in the trade and exchange of crypto assets. These are the government, retail traders, and exchange platforms.

Even though China has increased its measures against crypto operations, the creation of a stable currency by Hong Kong is a project that aims to make the final leap to legalizing digital assets.

The merger between fintech and digital assets represents the most significant interest of the government, according to the financial secretary of Hong Kong, Paul Chan, where the first phase of legalization will be in charge of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures investments on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the USA.

Cryptocurrency Exchange Licensing Program

During a not-very-encouraging economic and financial scenario for the active crypto market, cryptocurrency exchange companies have been in a tough battle to improve and maintain the conditions and regulations related to the licenses granted so that these platforms can operate.

During the last months, there has been a significant increase in requests for permits and licenses for companies dedicated to the cryptocurrency sector, where North America is in charge of giving the said guarantee.

In the specific case of Hong Kong, a mandatory licensing program is expected to come into force by March 2023, in which all cryptocurrency exchange platforms will enter, where their trading will be a fact.

The said program is expected to give something other than specific support to the most prominent digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The inclusion of said tokens in the program is a fact. However, they must go to a public consultation to carry out this project.

Growth of the crypto ecosystem in Hong Kong

Having the necessary permits for the legal functioning and operation of the exchange platforms represents a point in favor of the crypto ecosystem.

Some of the elements to consider when creating the various legal instruments for the regular operation and adoption of cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong are the value of digital assets in the market, their liquidity, and the possibility of obtaining cryptographic indices.

The drastic measures imposed by China on the cryptocurrency market have succeeded in overshadowing the digital financial market on the mainland. Still, this situation aims to change from the perspective of crypto retail in Hong Kong.

This country aims to become the leading global cryptocurrency exchange center, where tokenized stock options and bonds, in the same way, are the top segment to promote.

The growth of the crypto ecosystem in this nation will depend primarily on the momentum, legality, and trust generated by the State for the inclusion of optimal platforms that allow the efficient and effective use of digital resources in the form of tokens.