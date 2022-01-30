New Hope Repertory Theater Company’s debut – “Reckonings in New Hope”

Running for the next three weekends at ActorsNET is the World Premiere of the new dramedy, Reckonings in New Hope by the Emmy-award winning writer, Christopher Canaan. Co-produced along with ActorsNET, this play marks the debut of the New Hope Repertory Theater Company.

Three friends convene in New Hope for their 50th High School Class Reunion at the Logan Inn. For those of you not well versed in New Hope lore, the Logan Inn, one of the five oldest inns in America, is purported to be one of the most haunted places in Bucks County. Chuck Caine (Christopher Canaan) comes in from Los Angeles, where his career as a screenwriter has dwindled away. Jack Lombardi (Joey Perillo) a bartender and unsuccessful actor, arrives from New York. Hap Edwards (George Hartpence) a successful dentist and New Hope resident, still mourning the loss of his wife, Sheryl, puts everyone up at the Logan Inn.

The play really takes off in the second scene when Hap introduces his friends to the ghost of his deceased wife that only he can see. He also reveals his plan to purchase the Logan Inn to keep it in the hands of the local community. Hap encourages his friends to go in on this venture with him. Unhappy in their current situations, Chuck and Jack decide to go in on the deal and move back to New Hope. But things do not all go as planned. And when Chuck and Jack meet up with old acquaintances there are revelations to be reckoned with.

George Hartpence (a Founding Member of ActorsNET) is a powerhouse of a performer. His deep voice and commanding presence would dominate the proceedings if he weren’t such a generous actor. Christopher Canaan has some very moving moments when presented with his past selfish actions. And Joey Perillo (a very talented comic actor) is quite sympathetic as a man who has never known love.

The single unit set is well appointed and resembles an upscale 18th-century lodging with period furnishings. The sound design by Christopher D. Root adds to the general merriment.

Director, Rick Goodwin should be praised for keeping this charming three-hander moving at a spritely pace.The ActorsNET is an intimate space and a great one to view this serio-comic play.

Tickets are now available at www.actorsnetbucks.org January 28 – February 13, 2022 Friday & Saturday nights, Sunday Matinee

ActorsNET at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N Delmorr Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067