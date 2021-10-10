New Jersey Nurse Dies After Being Mugged In Times Square

Maria Ambrocio, an oncology nurse from New Jersey coming back from the Philippines Consulate in Midtown visiting. She stopped for lunch with her friend Emilia Cruz and family members when she was attacked by Jermaine Foster a 26 year-old homeless man. Foster had grabbed a cell phone out of a 29-year-old woman’s hands at West 41st Street and Broadway and then slammed into Ambrocio as he fled. She was rushed to Bellevue with head trauma. Foster, took off but was later chased after stealing another man’s phone. He was caught and arrested. Prior to the incident Foster was involved in another theft, this time at another woman’s apartment shortly before the incident in Times Square.

Jermaine Foster

Ambrocio was critically injured after being knocked to the ground and cracking her skull when her head hit the pavement. A little more than 24 hours she was taken off life support and died.

Both nurses worked at Bayonne Medical Center and had just finished lunch when Foster plowed into Ambrocio outside the pizzeria.

Ambrocio worked as a nurse for more than two decades. A native of the Philippines, she was married and had step-children.

Foster faces multiple charges, including robbery, assault and burglary. Had de Blasio not signed signed the Criminal Justice Reform Act, which lets criminals out with a slap on the hand Ms. Ambrocio would still be alive today.

Our hearts and prayers go to her family and friends.