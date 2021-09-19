New Musical Audio Drama by Byzantine Choral Project Icons/Idols: Irene

The Byzantine Choral Project proudly presents Icons/Idols: Irene, a twelve-episode musical audio drama written by Helen Banner and composed by Grace Oberhofer.

The Byzantine Choral Project (BCP) goal is to make theater for women and nonbinary voices. Inspired by the Byzantine Empresses Irene, Maria and Euphrosyne.

Based on historical records, Icons/Idols: Irene is the fascinating story of a child bride from provincial Athens who ascends to the heart of Byzantine power. Harboring a treasonous secret that marks her as the enemy of her husband and son, the young Empress Irene must choose her side in the iconoclastic wars. With a haunting score inspired by Byzantine Chant, and featuring the voices of ten women and non-binary performers,Icons/Idols: Irene is a sweeping story of ambition, sacrifice, and the struggle to make something new out of a shattered world.

Comprised of 12 episodes, 5 – 25 minutes each in length, with a total run time of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The first two episodes will be released on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, then released weekly on Wednesdays at 5am ET over nine weeks, with the final episode on November 17. You can listen here.

You can listen for free on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music and YouTube. For more streaming options visit byzantinechoralproject.com/podcast or search for Icons/Idols: Irene by The Byzantine Choral Project on your preferred podcast app.

Featuring Hilary Asare, Iris Beaumier, Isabella Dawis, Hannah Eakin, Julia Izumi, Grace Oberhofer, Lukas Papenfusscline, Shanta Parasuraman, Yael Shavitt and Kay Weber. Music Direction by Robert Frost.