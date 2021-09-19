MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

New Musical Audio Drama by Byzantine Choral Project Icons/Idols: Irene

New Musical Audio Drama by Byzantine Choral Project Icons/Idols: Irene

The Byzantine Choral Project proudly presents Icons/Idols: Irene, a twelve-episode musical audio drama written by Helen Banner and composed by Grace Oberhofer.

Helen Banner and Grace Oberhofer

The Byzantine Choral Project (BCP) goal is to make theater for women and nonbinary voices. Inspired by the Byzantine Empresses Irene, Maria and Euphrosyne.

Based on historical records, Icons/Idols: Irene is the fascinating story of a child bride from provincial Athens who ascends to the heart of Byzantine power. Harboring a treasonous secret that marks her as the enemy of her husband and son, the young Empress Irene must choose her side in the iconoclastic wars. With a haunting score inspired by Byzantine Chant, and featuring the voices of ten women and non-binary performers,Icons/Idols: Irene is a sweeping story of ambition, sacrifice, and the struggle to make something new out of a shattered world.

Comprised of 12 episodes, 5 – 25 minutes each in length, with a total run time of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The first two episodes will be released on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, then released weekly on Wednesdays at 5am ET over nine weeks, with the final episode on November 17. You can listen here.

You can listen for free on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music and YouTube. For more streaming options visit byzantinechoralproject.com/podcast or search for Icons/Idols: Irene by The Byzantine Choral Project on your preferred podcast app. For more streaming options.

Featuring Hilary Asare, Iris Beaumier, Isabella Dawis, Hannah Eakin, Julia Izumi, Grace Oberhofer, Lukas Papenfusscline, Shanta Parasuraman, Yael Shavitt and Kay Weber. Music Direction by Robert Frost.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Harry & Me! Biography On Harry Nilsson – Released October 14, 2021

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 18, 2021
Read More

Quixote Productions Brings Telly Leung to Direct Tiananmen, Americano! to NYC and Gives Birth to Three New Musicals

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2021
Read More

Music News: Melissa Errico, Unknown Soldier: Original Cast Recording, Haley Swindal, Sidney Myer, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Tomatoes Got Talent

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

Broadway Buskers: Ethan Slater/Dru Serkes

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring the Music of Billy Joel

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 14, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

November Christine, Carmel Dean and Madeline Myers Win The Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award

Magda KatzSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

Classical Theatre of Harlem With Joshua Henry in Bryant Park

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 12, 2021
Read More