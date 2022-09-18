New Musical from 2-Time Tony™ Award-Winner Greg Kotis and More Featured in New York Theatre Barn’s Award-Winning New Works Series

The 15th season of New York Theatre Barn’s award-winning New Works Series continues on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at 7PM ET at The Cell (338 W. 23rd St., NYC). The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals The End of All Flesh, Sunken Cathedral: A New Musical, and Work, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros. The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative and the company will continue to provide ASL interpreters from Inclusive Communication Services for the presentation.

Written by 2-Time Tony™ Award-winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown, Yeast Nation, Pig Farm), The End of All Flesh is a rollicking post-apocalyptic fable set on a remote mountain top sometime in America’s distant future that explores environmental collapse, gender norms, generation gaps, survivalist practices, and the creative potential of a pandemic beard…in song! The End of All Flesh was first developed by Seacoast Summer Reading Sessions and The Players Ring with the support of The Mark Baum Estate. This will be the first time that the work is presented in New York City.

With book and lyrics by Taylor Fagins (American Idol) and music by Chase Uram, Sunken Cathedral: A New Musical is the riveting reimagining of a Parisian folktale retold in two separate worlds with a dynamic score that fuses sea shanties with Alternative Rock. Within the fantastical world of the first act, the grief-driven desires of a king and a princess lead to the tragic sinking of their kingdom, while the second act parallels this in modern day through the estranged relationship of a homeless man struggling with dementia and his daughter. Together, these two worlds show us that grief cannot end until we embrace the love still present in our lives.

The new musical Work has book and lyrics by Parade Stone and music by Sequoia Sellinger. When Sydney, a sales associate at an upscale grocery store with abandoned aspirations of being a politician, receives a job offer in politics, she finds herself at a crossroads. Should she stay at her unfulfilling survival job until she finds a new passion, or can she reignite her now-disillusioned passion for politics? Work is a new musical about a woman’s journey from pursuing her passion for politics to leaving the field all together in favor of a more ethical path. The trouble is she has no idea what ethical looks like under late stage capitalism. Work is being developed by creative producer Victoria Detres, and features performances by Ana Paloma and Lauren Scales.

Full casting will be announced soon. A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. Patrons must be masked at all times, and will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination and proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols. The New Works Series is produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros, Managing Director Kate Trammell, and Line Producer Kimberly Lara. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.