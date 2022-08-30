MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

New Musical From Jaime Lozano and Neena Beber Based on Frida Kahlo Will Be Presented at Lincoln Center

New Musical From Jaime Lozano and Neena Beber Based on Frida Kahlo Will Be Presented at Lincoln Center

We are so proud to announce Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium will host a special sneak peek at the developing Broadway-aimed Frida the Musical September 7 at 8 PM. The event is free and open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The line will form at the Atrium’s entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street.

The concert will be infused with Mexican folk music and a lush, contemporary sound. If you have heard Jaime Lozano’s music before you know it will be passionate. Lyrics are by Obie-winning playwright Neena Beber.

The show is based on the book Intimate Frida, written by her niece Isolda P. Kahlo, as well as personal conversations with her family in Mexico.

The project is a collaboration between the Kahlo family, BTF Media, and producer Valentina Berger.

Frida, The Musical, is expected to open in 2024 and is the first such production to receive her family’s blessing.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Julie Benko and Jason Yager Hand In Hand

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2022
Read More

Betty Buckley Is Back Where She Belongs At The Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2022
Read More
Robert LuPone, Artistic Director

MCC Theatre Founder and Actor Robert LuPone Passes On

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More

Events in September

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park The Video’s: You Are There With A Strange Loop, Moulin Rouge, SIX and Beetlejuice

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 28, 2022
Read More

Meet Tony Award Winning Producer and Hear Carl Moellenberg’s Story: Broadway and Spirituality as a Path to Survival

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park: You Are There With SIX, The Musical, Beetlejuice and Taiwan Tourism Bureau Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 26, 2022
Read More

New Broadway Musical Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Martin Scorsese, New York, New York and Susan Stroman

Suzanna BowlingAugust 26, 2022
Read More
Josh Groban

Theatre News: Sweeney Todd, The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, Two Jews, Talking, I’m Revolting and Autism Friendly Performances

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2022
Read More