New Musical From Jaime Lozano and Neena Beber Based on Frida Kahlo Will Be Presented at Lincoln Center

We are so proud to announce Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium will host a special sneak peek at the developing Broadway-aimed Frida the Musical September 7 at 8 PM. The event is free and open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The line will form at the Atrium’s entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street.

The concert will be infused with Mexican folk music and a lush, contemporary sound. If you have heard Jaime Lozano’s music before you know it will be passionate. Lyrics are by Obie-winning playwright Neena Beber.

The show is based on the book Intimate Frida, written by her niece Isolda P. Kahlo, as well as personal conversations with her family in Mexico.

The project is a collaboration between the Kahlo family, BTF Media, and producer Valentina Berger.

Frida, The Musical, is expected to open in 2024 and is the first such production to receive her family’s blessing.