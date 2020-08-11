MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
New Musical to Debut on Play At Home

NewYorkRep has commissioned May Day, a new ten-minute, mini-musical by award-winning collaborators Melissa Li & Kit Yan, inspired by the mistaken missile emergency alert set off in Hawaii in 2018. To attend the Zoom reading on August 13 at 6PM EDT, email gm@newyorkrep.org to receive the necessary link in advance.

Wind, a non-binary nerd, had just reconnected with Auri, an old high school friend, when they receive a terrifying alert: a missile will strike Honolulu in ten minutes. When they meet up with Wind’s grandpa Wally, they are faced with an important choice. Will they run away or stay in place?

Directed by NewYorkRep’s Producing Artistic Director, Markus Potter, May Day features Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Hennessy (Ampersand – winner Best Fringe NYC Actor Overall), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical). Justin Hsu is the production stage manager.

May Day is presented as part of the Play at Home project. Play at Home commissions new works — which all clock-in under 10 minutes — and makes the scripts available, free of charge, for participants to download and stage the commissions from the socially distant-safety of their homes. 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

