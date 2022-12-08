New Pop – Up Holiday Winter Escape in Chelsea

This holiday season, Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea’s outdoor patio area has been transformed into a mini tree farm, providing a winter escape in the heart of Chelsea. The stylish property features a host of mini trees, holiday lights and decorations to put guests and visitors alike in the holiday spirit.
On weekends only from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., starting on December 10th and ending December 18th, the property will also feature an intimate holiday market. A handful of New York vendors, from fine jewelry to glass ornaments to high-quality loose leaf tea, will be on-site for anyone looking for a last-minute gift or just to buy something nice for themselves.
Check out:
-
Brooklyn Vibe – Established in 2014, The Brooklyn Vibe hand-makes novelty artisan keepsakes
-
Hello Updo – Texture-friendly, silk scrunchies
-
Izlow’s Glass Ornaments – Hand-blown, glass ornament and gifts made in Ithaca, New York
-
Jen Scribbles – New York illustrations from Brooklyn-based illustrator and fashion model, Jen Toth
-
Sasha Samuel – Modern heirloom jewelry created by Sasha Samuel
-
Soy Candle NYC – Handmade, organic, vegan, and eco-friendly, soy wax candles
-
Tea Drunk – Premier source for high-quality, loose leaf tea
-
Your Daily Dose – Line of natural skin, hair and self-care products
Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea is Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in New York City. The onsite restaurant, Bar Cicchetti, is a worldly-influenced full-service restaurant and craft bar from Chef Fabio Viviani: Bravo’s “Top Chef” Fan Favorite and well-known restaurateur. The hotel was designed by Stonehill Taylor, a renowned, local architecture and interior design firm. Unique works of art at the hotel, such as the jewel-tinted, stained-glass reception desk backdrop, pay playful tribute to the property’s location within the city’s art district.
Google+
YouTube
RSS