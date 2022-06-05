MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

New Season of Wonderama Comes Back to Times Square

Wonderama, a New York television tradition for over 40 years. Wonderama is a fun and interactive educational kids TV show. A show that continually introduces kids to exciting new talented acts, fun and messy game, and utilizes STEM programming to entertain and educate our audience. They will be taping their entire upcoming season from Duffy Square in New York’s famed Times Square starting next month.

Wonderama features National Daytime EMMY nominated host David Osmond and co-hosts Coco and Breezy Dotson.

Look for more information in the upcoming month.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

