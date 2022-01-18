New Shows To Look For: A Girl I Know

A Girl I Know will feature Roe Hartrampf (Diana The Musical), Samantha Pauly (Six) and Lena Chung (The Greatest Showman) at Feinstein’s/54 Below on February 4th at 9:45PM. Written by John Riley (Composer/Lyrics) and Kate Queen (Lyrics/Book).

A Girl I Know the musical tells the story of a beautiful masseuse, Jeni, who can’t stop murdering cheating men until she meets a suicidal client who thinks he can fix her. The show is a dark but relatable love story/comedy. Jeni is smart, sexy, funny, successful, and… a completely deranged serial killer (hey, no one’s perfect). Her process is pretty simple. If a married client asks for a bit more than she offers on her professional massage menu, they get tortured and killed by her dainty bare hands. She loves to hear them scream for their lives, a big part of her process. This all changes when she meets a man who reacts a little differently to her attack… he welcomes it, even begs for her to kill him.

