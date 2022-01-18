MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

New Shows To Look For: A Girl I Know

A Girl I Know will feature Roe Hartrampf (Diana The Musical), Samantha Pauly (Six) and Lena Chung (The Greatest Showman) at Feinstein’s/54 Below on February 4th at 9:45PM.  Written by John Riley (Composer/Lyrics) and Kate Queen (Lyrics/Book).

A Girl I Know the musical tells the story of a beautiful masseuse, Jeni, who can’t stop murdering cheating men until she meets a suicidal client who thinks he can fix her. The show is a dark but relatable love story/comedy. Jeni is smart, sexy, funny, successful, and… a completely deranged serial killer (hey, no one’s perfect). Her process is pretty simple. If a married client asks for a bit more than she offers on her professional massage menu, they get tortured and killed by her dainty bare hands. She loves to hear them scream for their lives, a big part of her process. This all changes when she meets a man who reacts a little differently to her attack… he welcomes it, even begs for her to kill him.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

