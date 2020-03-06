New Skin Line By Skinergetics and Greta Havanassian Is Out of This World.

Skinergetics is a way of life, which was developed by Swiss owner and developer, Greta Havanassian. It has long been scientifically proven that the connection to nature, allows the soul to heal. The Skinergy product line is made with water, plants and flowers from the Swiss Alps to create harmony and energy with yourself and nature!

Greta, has been working for 30 years, stirred with a passion for cosmetics & treatments. I first met Greta at MYND, the old Red Door Salon & Spa located on Fifth Avenue. Her facial was seriously the best I had ever had, but more importantly she gave me the fountain of youth. I left the facial treatment looking 10 years younger, both in looks and energy.

When Greta told me she had a new line of products, I couldn’t wait to try them. They arrived yesterday.

First up Gentle Cleansing Milk ($45). The key ingredients include; Grape seed oil, vitamin E, fatty acids (omegas 6 and 9), jojoba oil and mandarin essential oil. The result is a face as smooth as a baby’s rear and again a youthful appearance that was remarkable.

This simple to use product gave me results in minutes. The energy and well being the coursed through me after this simple wash was invigorating. This is definitely a must have product and worth every cent!