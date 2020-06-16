New Victory Arts Break — Honoring & Celebrating Juneteenth

New Victory Arts Break! Guided by New Victory Teaching Artists, Arts Break is a curriculum designed for the millions of families stuck at home to incorporate the performing arts into their learning. Show or no show, the New Victory Theater is committed to bringing the performing arts to the widest possible audience, and inspiring you to make art, and make memories, together.

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19th, commemorates the day when, in 1865, the final emancipation order was read aloud in Texas, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Since then, African Americans have built traditions to observe this historic day: to celebrate, people gather to sing, dance and eat together.

This week, New Victory turns to the arts to celebrate Juneteenth together as a way to educate, communicate and activate ourselves towards equality, liberation and justice. Throughout, we investigate the power of words and their ability to unite people in a common cause. As well as looking to the past, this Arts Break features three new works from Idris Goodwin’s Free Play: Open Source Scripts Toward an Antiracist Tomorrow, made available to the public through Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national advocacy organization for the field of theater for family audiences. Idris’ plays are written to offer insights about the Black experience in America and spark conversations about race across multiple generations.

“Profile/Part II, The Thirties: Johnny Hudgins Comes On” by Romare Bearden (1981)

“Badu” by Massogona Sylla (2012)

“You Are My Sunshine” by Wangechi Mutu (2015)

“Black Feminist Breathing: Wholehearted for June Jordan” by Alexis Pauline Gumbs (2014)

Tuesday: Sing and Write

30 – 60 minutes, Ages 7 – 15

Wednesday: Design and Rhyme

30 – 60 minutes, Ages 7 – 15

Thursday: Listen and Express

30 – 60 minutes, Ages 7 – 15

Friday: Celebrate and Act

30 – 60 minutes, Ages 7 – 15