New Video Series R&H Goes Live! Launches With Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced today the launch of their new YouTube live stream series, R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series will feature some of Broadway’s best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!

The debut video in the series will be streamed live on Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m. ET on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel and will feature Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) performing an acoustic version of “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Jeremy’s track originally launched the R&H Goes Pop! series in January 2019. LikeR&H Goes Pop, this series will be hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; South Pacific) and each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with the performer. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks!

Watch the live stream on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on the Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE.

“It just is a testament to the power of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s music and their genius, that 75 years later they can still have such a powerful impact on people and on audiences around the world,” said Jeremy Jordan.

Jeremy Jordan is best known for his performance as Jack Kelly in the 2012 musical Newsies. Additional Broadway credits include Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde and Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. Jordan is also known for playing Winslow “Winn” Schott Jr. on the CBS series “Supergirl.”

“The Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog is such a meaningful part of my career,” said Laura Osnes. “Their music is the foundation of musical theater cannon. I’m so proud to be part of this videos series honoring their legacy, which allows fans of all ages to hear this timeless catalog in a new way.”

The ongoing R&H Goes Pop! series can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube Channel HERE.

The YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! launched in January 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan singing “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’.” The series continued to feature several Broadway stars covering Rodgers & Hammerstein classics, including Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, Matt Doyle and Jelani Alladin, Derek Klena, Kyle Selig, Ashley Park, Ryan McCartan, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Ali Stroker. Each performed songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals, including Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The King and I, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and more. Most recently Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel released a contemporary version of “Something Wonderful” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King And I.

R&H Goes Pop! aims to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The launch of this YouTube series celebrated and coincided with the 75th Anniversary of the team’s first collaboration, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! The video series features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the classic canon of Rodgers & Hammerstein in unique and inventive styles ranging from Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul, and Country. The video series is hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific).

Upcoming videos will feature: Lilli Cooper (Spongebob Squarepants The Broadway Musical, Tootsie), Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story), Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit, 2020 revival ofCompany), Andy Mientus (“Smash”), Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery,” Rent), and many more still to be announced!

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms, and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as “the musical play.” Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer, and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.