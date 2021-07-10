MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
New Wellness Spa and Outdoor Pool Offer 360 Views Of Manhattan

New Wellness Spa and Outdoor Pool Offer 360 Views Of Manhattan

Entering QC NY expect over 20 reinvigorating wellness experiences including steam rooms, vichy showers, infrared beds, detox in themed saunas, massages, Italian bites, alcoholic beverages and outdoor thermal pools that offer unparalleled views of New York City.

Located on Governors Island and taking five years of planning and construction, QC NY opens September 1st. The spa is located across from the island’s historic Army Barrack buildings and tickets are now on sale for entry dates beginning September 1st. The cost starts at $88 for opening day.

Visitors can purchase Day Passes that include access to the entire spa along with all of its amenities. Additional charges for food, drink, and massages can be made by appointment.

