New Year’s Day 2023 What’s Open And Closed

This year the holiday actually lasts until January 2nd, so hopefully this will help people recoup. Here is what is closed on New Years day and .

Government Buildings And Banks

  • City, state and federal offices will be closed on Jan 2.
  • Post offices will be closed Jan 2. Regular mail will not be delivered.
  • Many banks will be open on New Year’s Eve, but closed on New Year’s Day as it’s a federal holiday.

Libraries will also be closed.

Schools

New York City’s public school students will celebrate their last day of winter recess on Monday, Jan. 2. The first day of school in 2023 is Tuesday, Jan 3.

Alternate Side Parking

Alternate side parking is suspended on Sunday Jan. 1 and Monday Jan. 2.

Sanitation

If your normal pickup day is Monday, sanitation officials ask if you can set it that evening from 4 p.m. to midnight for pickup on Tuesday.

Stores

  • Costco: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.
  • Target, CVS,Rite Aid  and Walgreens: Are open.
  • Trader Joe’s: All stores will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Stores will be closed on N
  • Whole Foods: Are  open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours will vary.

