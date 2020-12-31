New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Live

Live coverage of the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds will be seen tonight thanks to the Times Square Alliance starting at 6pm. Hourly countdowns, live musical performances from 2x Grammy winner and global music legend Gloria Gaynor (“I Will Survive,” “Joy Comes in the Morning,” “Never Can Say Goodbye”), singer-songwriter Andra Day (“Rise Up,” “Forever Mine” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” just before midnight), Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta and singer- songwriter Pitbull, a Military Salute medley by the USO Show Troupe, a dance performance by The Waffle Crew, additional special guests and the pushing of the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop at midnight.

6:00 p.m. to 6:03 p.m.

Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

The celebration begins with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square. We flip the giant switch which lights the New Year’s Eve Ball and begins its ascent accompanied by special pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square.

6:08 p.m. to 6:12 p.m.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Billy Porter

Billy Porter will perform For What It’s Worth on the Countdown Stage.

6:57 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Hourly Countdown

7:01 p.m. to 7:03 p.m.

Good Riddance Day Highlights

The host of Times Square New Year’s Eve, Jonathan Bennett will share highlights from Good Riddance Day with the Times Square revelers from the Countdown Stage.

7:03 p.m. to 7:17 p.m.

The USO Show Troupe Performance

The USO Show Troupe performs a Military Salute, Stars and Stripes, and Empire State of Mind to honor our Armed Forces on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

7:58 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hourly Countdown

8:01 p.m. to 8:11 p.m.

Musical Performance by Andra Day

Andra Day will perform her hit songs Rise Up and Forever Mine on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

8:11 p.m. to 8:14 p.m.

Waterford Crystal Toast

8:30 p.m. to 8:36 p.m.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen performs a medley of his hit songs on the Countdown Stage.

8:45 p.m. to 8:57 p.m.

Musical Performance by Gloria Gaynor

Gloria Gaynor performs her hit songs I Will Survive, Never Can Say Goodbye and Joy Comes In The Morning on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

8:57 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Hourly Countdown

9:39 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly performs medley of his hit songs on the Countdown Stage.

9:58 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Hourly Countdown with Planet Fitness

10:01 p.m. to 10:06 p.m.

Planet Fitness Performance by The Waffle Crew

The Waffle Crew performs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

10:06 p.m. to 10:09 p.m.

Barefoot Toast

10:18 p.m. to 10:26 p.m.

Univision’s ¡Feliz 2021!: Performance by Anitta

Anitta performs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

10:37 p.m. to 10:44 p.m.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Cyndi Lauper & Billy Porter

Cyndi Lauper & Billy Porter performs medley of songs on the Countdown Stage.

10:58 p.m. to 11:01 p.m.

Hourly Countdown with Raúl de Molina

As we approach the New Year, Raúl de Molina will appear at the Countdown Stage to wish the Times Square revelers “Happy New Year”; and lead the ten second countdown to the 11 o’clock hour accompanied by purple and yellow confetti release and colorful pyrotechnic effects atop One Times Square. He will also read several of the Confetti Wishes to be mixed into the confetti release at midnight and share his wish for the New Year.

11:01 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Univision’s ¡Feliz 2021!: Performance by Pitbull

Pitbull performs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

11:38 p.m. to 11:46 p.m.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”: Performance by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of her hit songs on the Countdown Stage.

11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m.

Special Musical Performance by Andra Day

Andra Day performs John Lennon’s Imagine on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

11:59 p.m.

The Sixty-Second Countdown

The Mayor of New York City will push the Waterford crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball, and lead the final sixty-second countdown to the New Year on the Countdown Stage.

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

The lighted Ball descends 70 feet in sixty seconds. The Ball is a geodesic sphere, twelve feet in diameter, weighing 11,875 pounds. The Ball is covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles and lit by 32,256 LEDs.

12:00 a.m. — New Year’s Day

2021 Sign

At the stroke of Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals of the New Year “2021” burst to life shining high above Times Square.

Times Square Confetti Release and Pyrotechnic Effects

The world-famous New Year’s Eve confetti is released from the rooftops of buildings throughout Times Square creating a celebratory blizzard of colorful confetti as revelers welcome the New Year accompanied by colorful pyrotechnic effects. The three thousand pounds of confetti includes tens of thousands of wishes from revelers around the world hoping for peace, love, good health and a better future in the new year.

12:15 a.m. — End of Show.