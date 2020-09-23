New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Will Be Virtual from Times Square

The year 2021 could not come any faster.

The annual Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve will be virtual. Organizers have stated the “virtually enhanced celebration” will take place December 31 with added e small, scaled-back live events associated with it.

“One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on Dec. 31,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance. “But this year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences — still in development — will take place in Times Square.”