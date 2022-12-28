In New York their is the ball drop in Times Square, the fireworks in Prospect Park, the annual concert at St. John the Divine, the midnight run with fireworks in Central Park and the annual Time’s Up Bike Ride.

T2C will be running New Years Eve in Times Square.

Did you know only eight percent of Americans plan to go out on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday — New Year’s Eve — revelers start arriving early in the morning. By 3:00 PM., the Bowtie of Times Square (42nd to 47th Sts. between Broadway & 7th Ave.) is fully closed to traffic. The crowd, can reach in the millions and goes as far uptown as Central Park, 17 blocks away. Entertainment, beginning at 6 p.m. with the lighting and raising of the Times Square ball and six hours later confetti, the “2023” sign, hugging and wishes for a Happy New Year.

Need a restaurant? Open Table lists more than 100 restaurants with “New Year’s Eve offers.” If you haven’t made reservations now is the time.

If you are looking for a party try Eventbrite where there are over 1,000 New Year’s Eve parties. Circle Line offers a three-hour party cruise. There are also venues that offer a great view of the ball drop, but get ready to shell out some major cash.

Want to see a Broadway show? Aladdin, A Beautiful Noise and Some Like It Hot are all offering matinees.