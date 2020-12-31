New Year’s Resolutions That Make a Difference

As we deal with a government giving away our money as pork to line their pockets, as we sit calmly by and allow this to happen without so much as a whimper, it is time for change and that change must come from us raising our voices. Let’s get rid of complacency and fear! Positive changes can happen if only we believe and open our mouths.

Maybe we should make just one new resolution that makes an impact on somebody else.

Here are my resolutions for 2021:

Give one compliment a day. You’ll never know the impact of that.

Do Random Acts of Kindness. Being kind costs you nothing.

Be grateful and start a gratitude journal. When those days get you down, you’ll have your own pick me up.

Talk to yourself with kindness. We criticize ourselves non stop. If we are nice to ourselves we’ll be nice for the world.

Copy and paste news you think is worthy and share it. You never know when it will be deleted and it could be important.

Write your Senate and Congressmen and let them know that pork is not ok. Ask for an accounting of the pork they added to bills we are paying for. Look at the amount being given to other countries and get mad!

Write your local news and ask why things that are important are not being reported. The only paper to cover the bicycle gang attack in Manhattan was The New York Post. Why? We all know the answer, but can’t say it because we would be accused of being racist. Time to stop being afraid.

Show a Veteran that you care, bring your kindness to those who served our country and have been forgotten.

Bring a home cooked treat to a health care worker to show them someone thought of them today.

Go next door and meet you neighbor. Create your own community.

Happy New Year’s, Let’s make a difference!