New York Arts Revival Pop-Up Performance Series Includes Hugh Jackman, Renée Fleming and Chris Rock

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s New York Arts Revival initiative, starts a partnership between Scott Rudin, Jane Rosenthal, and the New York State Council on the Arts, . Participating artists include Hugh Jackman, Renée Fleming, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Wynton Marsalis, The National Black Theatre, Ars Nova, and Ballet Hispánico.

The performances will begin February 4th, create socially distant performances in venues with flexible seating arrangements. A collaboration with the Mellon Foundation will provide grants to more than 1,000 artists and arts groups.

New York Arts Revival, the Tribeca Film Festival and the opening of Little Island, a new outdoor space on the Hudson River, will hopefully bring New Yorkers back and will give the ones who are here hope.