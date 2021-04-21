New York Beware BLM is Saying Get The F**k Out or Are They?

They wanted a seat at the table. They wanted to be included, now they are stating “Get The F**k Out.”

If you watch the video the joke is it is a white man leading this insanity! Manipulated much? 10-1 this is ANTIFA.

Following the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial, instead of feeling vindicated, protesters marched through New York City’s streets. They then hassled diners in a Brooklyn restaurant who were peacefully enjoying a much needed break from quarantine. They chanted “We don’t want you here. We don’t want you here, we don’t want your f***ing money, we don’t want your f***ing taqueria owned by f***ing white men. Tip 30 percent, fire! fire to the gentrifiers! and get the f**k Out of New York.”

By the way the restaurant, Maya Taqueria is owned by a Mexican American family.

My question to these protesters is who left you in charge of New York? How many of you are New Yorkers? If the white people leave who will give you jobs, buy your goods and support you?

deBlasio, when are you going to wake up and realize 9/10th of the crimes are not from whites? When are you going to realize defunding the police and creating bail reform has caused a 200% rise in the crime rates in NYC, which means tourist that helped the city survive will stay away. When are you going to realize that NYC is slowly dying or was that your agenda all along. You are a disgrace!

I’m mad as hell and you should be too.