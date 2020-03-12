MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

New York City Coronavirus News

New York City Coronavirus News

New York City has been declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases reaches more than 95. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today he would be declaring a state of emergency for the city so it could better manage the growing pandemic. 

New Yorkers are rushing to stock up on essentials forming long lines. The state of emergency allows de Blasio to now activate a range of extreme measures including a curfew, closing down public transport, prohibiting people from being on the streets, rationing and limiting alcohol use.

Of the 95 confirmed cases, 25 are in Manhattan, 24 in Brooklyn, 17 in Queens, 10 in the Bronx and five in Staten Island. This number grew by 45 cases from yesterday. 

Coronavirus cases are on the rise and have influenced Governor Andrew Cuomo to announce 500-person ban for large gatherings. Venues that hold less than 500 people, such as restaurants and bars, have to decrease their occupancy by 50 per cent.

Broadway shows have shut down because of the ban, and all performances will be cancelled through 12 April. 

New York public schools and private schools have made their own decisions on whether to close or not amid the growing outbreak. New York’s Roman Catholic archdiocese announced on Thursday that its elementary school will be closed for at least next week. 

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

My View: Tyrell & Table 26 Remind Us There Will Again Be A “Sunny Side Of The Street”

Stephen SorokoffMarch 12, 2020
Read More

CBS Building Closed Down Due to Coronavirus

Suzanna BowlingMarch 11, 2020
Read More

My View: I Had Great Sax Tonight

Stephen SorokoffMarch 10, 2020
Read More
Mart Crowley

The Boys in the Band Lost Their Playwright Mart Crowley

Suzanna BowlingMarch 9, 2020
Read More

My View: A Menu Special That’s Very Special at Table 26…..Steve Tyrell

Stephen SorokoffMarch 9, 2020
Read More

Coronavirus Comes To Times Square

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2020
Read More

My View: Rarely Heard About Cabaret…..

Stephen SorokoffMarch 4, 2020
Read More

Inside the Actors Studio Host James Lipton Dies

Suzanna BowlingMarch 2, 2020
Read More

My View: Loston Harris Brings The Sounds of Bemelmans to The Kravis Center

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 29, 2020
Read More