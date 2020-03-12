New York City Coronavirus News

New York City has been declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases reaches more than 95. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today he would be declaring a state of emergency for the city so it could better manage the growing pandemic.

New Yorkers are rushing to stock up on essentials forming long lines. The state of emergency allows de Blasio to now activate a range of extreme measures including a curfew, closing down public transport, prohibiting people from being on the streets, rationing and limiting alcohol use.

Of the 95 confirmed cases, 25 are in Manhattan, 24 in Brooklyn, 17 in Queens, 10 in the Bronx and five in Staten Island. This number grew by 45 cases from yesterday.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise and have influenced Governor Andrew Cuomo to announce 500-person ban for large gatherings. Venues that hold less than 500 people, such as restaurants and bars, have to decrease their occupancy by 50 per cent.

Broadway shows have shut down because of the ban, and all performances will be cancelled through 12 April.

New York public schools and private schools have made their own decisions on whether to close or not amid the growing outbreak. New York’s Roman Catholic archdiocese announced on Thursday that its elementary school will be closed for at least next week.