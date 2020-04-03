New York City Delivery Today

As we navigate the new (ab)normal together, below is a list of local businesses that you can still support. To make your social distancing more comfortable, the following restaurants are pivoting to delivery and takeout with delicious meals you can enjoy at home.

Brooklyn Chop House in FiDi serves up dim sum and chops giving diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles, to 30 – 35 day dry-aged Prime Steaks and Double Thick Cut Chops. Their array of dumplings range from Pastrami, Bacon Cheeseburger and Philly Cheesesteak, to French Onion Soup, Impossible and Gyro. Indulge in their delicious dishes and cocktails by ordering delivery here, or support them by purchasing a gift card here: https://www.giftly.com/gift-card/brooklyn-chop-house-new-york-3

Beyond Sushi is now offering up a family-friendly and solo quarantine plant based and kosher meal prep menu across the five boroughs. The new meal offerings created by Chef Guy Vaknin can be eaten right away, stored in the fridge to reheat and eat and many of the offerings can also be freezer kept. Their Stay at Home menu includes entrees like Kefta Kebabs, Stuffed Artichoke, Tofu Vegetable Fried Rice and the option to build your own burger. Sides include “Meatballs”, Tricolor Quinoa Salad and a choice of dips including hummus, guacamole, or fava bean with pita or chips. Pastas include Tomato Reginetti Bolognese, and Smoked Kale Ravioli. Top it off with a dessert choice of chocolate chip cookies or coconut based ice cream. Order delivery or an online gift card from the health-conscious, environmentally-friendly, eatery here: https://beyondsushi.com by emailing catering@beyondsushinyc.com or calling 718-606-2179. They’ve also started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to feed hospital workers, which you can donate to by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-plantbased-meals-to-nyc-healthcare-workers

Fornino offers deliveries of Neapolitan, Italian and original pizza varieties straight out of a wood burning oven at their Greenpoint (849 Manhattan Ave) location. The science behind Fornino’s dough allows for each pizza to come out perfectly every single time, no matter the day, weather or amount of toppings. Dishes available for delivery include the Margherita Classica with tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil and parmesan, the Monzese Pizza with fennel sausage, tomato, Mozzarella, parmesan and oregano, the Prosciutto Calzone with prosciutto, ricotta, tomato, mozzarella and parmesan, the Kale Salad with beets, apple, pistachio and Pecorino dressing, and Wood Roasted Brussel Sprouts with sultanas and walnuts. Order delivery by visiting: www.fornino.com

Clinton Hall offers delivery and pickup from their 16 W. 36th St. and 90 Washington St. locations from 1pm – 9pm. Enjoy comfort food, canned beers, bottles of wine, growlers of beer and games to make self-quarantine more enjoyable. Menu items include Fried Pickle Chips, Buffalo Cauliflower, Beyond veggie ALT and the Double Smashed Burger. For alcohol, enjoy CH Gigawatt IPA, Blue Moon, Montauk Summer and White Claw in addition to $19.99 bottles of wine. Growlers with a special beer of the day are also available as well as games like Jenga, Uno, a Rubix Cube and Cards Against Humanity along with other essentials like toilet paper sold by the roll. For delivery visit, UberEats or Seamless

Loulou, which recently opened in Chelsea, is now delivering their French bistro food directly to your door. Menu items include a Niçoise Salad with seared tuna, shaved egg, kalamata olive, haricot verts, potato, watercress and anchovy, Cavatelli with wild mushroom ragu, lacinato kale, crispy artichoke, and Parmesan creme, the Loulou Burger made with grass-fed beef, clothbound cheddar and caramelized onions, Duck Leg Confit with apple rosemary puree and gala chutney, and Steak Frites featuring a 7oz skirt steak and béarnaise. Order delivery by visiting Seamless, UberEats and Grub Hub.

Nerai (55 E. 54th Street)now offers their flavorfully fresh seafood focused dishes to transport you to a peaceful Greek island from the comfort of your own home. Indulge in dishes like Shrimp Mikrolimano, with tiger shrimp in a tomato ragu, Lamb Chops with pencil asparagus, Lavraki with whole grilled loup de mer deboned and fileted and served with horta, the Short Rib Yiouvetsi served over orzo, and chef Moshe Grundman’s unbelievable Seafood Orzotto with octopus, shrimp and mussels. Nerai has over 95 wines by the bottle ranging in price from $13.99 – $149.99 in addition to beer and other beverages. Delivery and pick up is available daily from 12pm – 9pm. Order via Seamless or GrubHub or by visiting: https://nerainyc.com