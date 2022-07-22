New York City Edible® Stores to Host Sampling Day this Friday, July 22, to Celebrate TWIX® Partnership with Free Cheesecake Sample

In celebration of Edible’s first product partnership lineup with TWIX®, participating Edible stores and local franchisees throughout New York City will host a sampling day in-store this Friday, July 22. Guests can end their week on a sweet note and stop by their local Edible store to get a taste of the product lineup with a free sample* of the new TWIX® Cheesecake with no purchase necessary.

The collaboration with TWIX® is the first of Edible’s “share sweet today” product partnership lineup – featuring a full product integration into the Edible line. This is the first time that Edible has collaborated with another food brand to do a full product integration into the Edible line of products. Highlights from this inaugural mashup include the Chocolate Fruit Bouquet, Chocolate Cake, Premium Cookies, Cheesecake, and Brownie, all made with TWIX® Cookie Bars, a few with an added twist of salted caramel sweetness. The Edible x TWIX® lineup also includes gift bundles, treat boxes, , dessert platters, and more. It boasts various product categories and price points for guests to choose from. The new line will be available for a limited time.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. For more information or to explore the selection of treats made with TWIX® Bars, visit www.edible.com.

Get your cheesecake Friday, July 22, 2022 at participating Edible stores throughout New York City