New York City Opera Brings Pride in the Park!

Opera filled Bryant Park on Friday for Pride in the Park! New York City Opera returned for this annual LGBTQ Pride concert.

On hand was Mauricio Martinez from On Your Feet.

Mauricio Martinez

Michael Capasso was the Master of Ceremonies.

Michael Capasso

The program consisted of “Libiamo” from La traviata sung by Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Jessica Fishenfeld

Jessica Fishenfeld and Jordan Weatherston Pitts

Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Jessica Fishenfeld

Sondheim’s “The Miller’s Son” from A Little Night Music was sung by Melanie Long

Melanie Long

“The Gypsy Song” from Bizet’s Carmen brought to the stage Brian James Myer

Brian James Myer

The medley of “Get Happy”/”Happy Days Are Here Again” joined Peter Kendall Clark and Lauren Hoffmeier

Peter Kendall Clark and Lauren Hoffmeier

“Kuda, Kuda” (Lensky’s Aria) from Eugene Onegin brought back Jordan Weatherston Pitts

Jordan Weatherston Pitts

Lauren Hoffmeier channeled Norma Desmond in “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from Sunset Boulevard

Lauren Hoffmeier

Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark sang Whizzer and Marvin’s “What Would I Do?” from Falsettos. Melanie Long sang “Somewhere” from West Side Story.

Peter Kendall Clark, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer

Jordan Weatherston Pitts emoted “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel, as Jessica Fishenfeld trilled to “Glitter and be Gay” from Candide.

Jessica Fishenfeld

“Meadowlark” from The Baker’s Wife showed off Lauren Hoffmeier. “Largo al factotum” from Il Barbiere di Siviglia showed off Brian James Myer.

Brian James Myer

“I Am What I Am” from La Cage aux Folles had Peter Kendall Clark singing his heart out.

Peter Kendall Clark

Closing the performance was a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell’s opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019.

Melanie Long, Jessica Fishenfeld, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Brian James Myer

For an encore “Some where Over The Rainbow.

BRYANT PARK SUMMER PICNIC PERFORMANCES NEW YORK CITY OPERA-SUMMER 2021

CARMEN

July 2, 2021: Bryant Park Upper Terrace 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Kathryn Olander, Music Director and Pianist CAST

Carmen: Lisa Chavez

Don José: Jason Karn Escamillo: Joshua Jeremiah Micaëla: Kristin Sampson Frasquita: Stacy Dove Mercédès: Kristee Haney Lillas Pastia: Bill Van Horn

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL OPERA!

August 21, 2021: Bryant Park Upper Terrace 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

Kamal Khan, Music Director and Pianist CAST

Lisa Chavez Adam Cioffari Kristin Sampson Victor Starsky

The concert featured a sextet of stars from NYCO’s Pride Series – Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Melanie Long, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark. Kathryn Olander served as Music Director and Pianist and Michael Capasso was Master of Ceremonies.