New York City Opera Brings Pride in the Park!

Opera filled Bryant Park on Friday for Pride in the Park! New York City Opera returned for this annual LGBTQ Pride concert.
On hand was Mauricio Martinez from On Your Feet.
Michael Capasso was the Master of Ceremonies.
The program consisted of “Libiamo” from La traviata sung by Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Jessica Fishenfeld
Sondheim’s “The Miller’s Son” from A Little Night Music was sung by Melanie Long
“The Gypsy Song” from Bizet’s Carmen brought to the stage Brian James Myer
The medley of “Get Happy”/”Happy Days Are Here Again” joined Peter Kendall Clark and Lauren Hoffmeier
“Kuda, Kuda” (Lensky’s Aria) from Eugene Onegin brought back Jordan Weatherston Pitts
Lauren Hoffmeier channeled Norma Desmond in “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from Sunset Boulevard
Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark sang Whizzer and Marvin’s “What Would I Do?” from Falsettos. Melanie Long sang “Somewhere” from West Side Story.
Jordan Weatherston Pitts emoted “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel, as Jessica Fishenfeld trilled to “Glitter and be Gay” from Candide.
“Meadowlark” from The Baker’s Wife showed off Lauren Hoffmeier. “Largo al factotum” from Il Barbiere di Siviglia showed off Brian James Myer.
“I Am What I Am” from La Cage aux Folles had Peter Kendall Clark singing his heart out.
Closing the performance was a special new arrangement of the finale from Stonewall, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell’s opera which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019.
For an encore “Some where Over The Rainbow.
BRYANT PARK SUMMER PICNIC PERFORMANCES NEW YORK CITY OPERA-SUMMER 2021
CARMEN
July 2, 2021: Bryant Park Upper Terrace 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Kathryn Olander, Music Director and Pianist CAST
Carmen: Lisa Chavez
Don José: Jason Karn Escamillo: Joshua Jeremiah Micaëla: Kristin Sampson Frasquita: Stacy Dove Mercédès: Kristee Haney Lillas Pastia: Bill Van Horn
NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL OPERA!
August 21, 2021: Bryant Park Upper Terrace 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Kamal Khan, Music Director and Pianist CAST
Lisa Chavez Adam Cioffari Kristin Sampson Victor Starsky
The concert featured a sextet of stars from NYCO’s Pride Series – Jessica Fishenfeld, Lauren Hoffmeier, Melanie Long, Jordan Weatherston Pitts, Brian James Myer and Peter Kendall Clark. Kathryn Olander served as Music Director and Pianist and Michael Capasso was Master of Ceremonies.
