Food and Drink

New York City Sweet Sips of Summer

Summer is sizzling New York City. Cool off with these sweet delights.

Are you ready to scream with joy! In time for all your summer celebrations, Mumm Napa has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to create a first-of-its-kind popsicle made with fresh strawberries and lemon, infused with the award-winning Mumm Napa Brut Rosé.

This boozy popsicle is incredible, refreshing, and is just as delicious dunked into a glass of Mumm Napa Brut Rosé. You can pre-order now to receive a 4x pack of the Mumm Napa infused-popsicle in-store or online at HERE for $20.00! This limited-time popsicle will be launching on 6.22.

And, your bubbly just got even more fashionable. Vera Wang and her PARTY, a premium Italian prosecco made for celebrating life’s moments, is divine and makes you feel as beautiful as your favorite black cocktail dress.

“First and foremost, I am a Designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder. I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings –from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home –and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do,” says Vera Wang. “Why prosecco? CELEBRATION! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”

Vera has even made the bottle so pretty you can carry it as your new favorite accessory to the picnic in Central Park or a rooftop soiree.

Here is to a fun and and sweet summer.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

