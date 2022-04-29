New York City Wild Wonder Found at Wonderland

It’s true. You can find anything in New York City.

This now includes a superb new way to celebrate the art of dance. Get your wild freak on at the hottest new spot in town. Just warning it’s not for prudes and not for the faint at heart. Heck, let’s be honest get out of town if you don’t like to live on the edge and enjoy everything and anything our freaky city has to offer.

Wonderland, the new nightclub and adult nightlife venue officially opened in Chelsea (20 West 20th Street) this week with a grand opening party hosted by Rick Ross, as well as sword swallower Le Reine The Thrill and ax juggler Sam Urdang.

At the place you can get your freak on Big Apple style you will find a venue that combines a high-energy big-room nightclub experience, with the very finest in after-dark entertainment. From celebrity guest hosts including Diplo tonight, you cannot miss the must of the month. Get bottle service, watch the captivating moves of the performances and just let it all go.

Wonderland is run by Twenty West Partners, who have over 25 years of experience in nightlife and adult entertainment in New Jersey, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The team is led by Creative Director Richie Romero, who is one of the forces behind Nebula nightclub, Hidden Lane, Temakase, Innocent Yesterday and Zazzy’s Pizza.

The main stage is the focal point at Wonderland with two 12-foot video LED video walls with mirrored pillars throughout, trace lighting above and a mezzanine to catch the action from any angle. Just under 10,000 square feet, with a capacity for 300 guests over two floors. There will also be a private members-only speakeasy opening later in 2022.

Wonderland was created and designed by SBS Slammer by SBS Designs. The Hybrid SBS Slammer for Wonderland combines today’s state-of-the-art Class AB Amplification that is completely hand-made to spec by SBS Designs with no off the shelf parts, and offers High end Analog Processing by SBS Slammer & SBS

The venue features small plates like Truffle Butter Popcorn, Guacamole & Chips, Baja Quesadillas, a Charcuterie Board showcasing imported meat, cheese, olives and seasonal fruits, Smoked Brisket Empanadas, a Freshly Baked Jumbo Pretzel, Chicken Fingers & Fries, Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls and Wagyu Cheeseburger Sliders with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. That’s in addition to a full bar and bottle service menu.

For more information, visit https://nycwonderland.com/ or follow @wonderland.ny on instagram