MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

New York City Wine & Food Festival Blue Moon Burger Bash Brings Back Foodie Bliss to Big Apple

New York City Wine & Food Festival Blue Moon Burger Bash Brings Back Foodie Bliss to Big Apple

Can we all scream DELICIOUS!!!

New York City Wine & Food Festival is back. The incredible weekend of food and fancy fun came back in style on October 13 with the 15th annual Blue Moon Burger Bash. Heck, it rained, but it sure didn’t dampen the love felt all around for one of the Big Apple’s most beloved events.

The signature, walk around tasting event allowed for glorious tastes of creations from burger masters with Blue Moon’s signature brews. Hosted by time-honored, award-winning TV host and author Rachael Ray, this event brings burger lovers together to enjoy live music and city skyline views at Pier 86, Home of The Intrepid Museum.

Overt 25 of New York City’s top burger offerings made with Pat LaFrieda’s custom burger blend were served up along with classic sides and sweet treats plus refreshing Blue Moon beer, wine and spirits courtesy of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Chefs also competed to win the Judge’s Choice Award, voted on by a panel of celebrity judges, and the coveted People’s Choice Award voted on by people at the party.

Over the course of four jam packed days, you’ll find more than 400 chefs, restaurants, wine, and spirit producers showcasing dishes and beverages throughout the city. This year, The Festival calls Pier 86, the site of the Intrepid Museum, its home where many of the more popular events will take place including the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat La Frieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray, a re-envisioned tacos & tequila event hosted by the cast of The Kitchen with special guests Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show, and Sunday’s close out event — Backyard BBQ hosted by Andrew Zimmern.
Burgers reigned supreme on this amazing night. There is still time to get your foodie love on with more tickets for sale today and Sunday!
For more information be sure to visit https://nycwff.org/

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Overdose Prevention & Awareness Walk – Gone But Not Forgotten

WriterOctober 15, 2022
Read More

Disney Publishing Worldwide Toasts Melissa de la Cruz Studio in New York City

WriterOctober 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 13, 2022
Read More

National Alliance for Musical Theatre 34th Annual Festival of New Musicals Announces Cast and Creatives

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More

Lauren Weintraub Headlines at The Mercury Lounge

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More

Wendell Pierce, Lena Hall, Helen Park & More Join Embrace The Season: A Drama League Celebration

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More

30th Anniversary Edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival Opening Weekend Had Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Chelsea Clinton, Donna Karan, Stephanie Hsu, and More

Suzanna BowlingOctober 12, 2022
Read More

Crime Has No Punishment At least In New York

Suzanna BowlingOctober 12, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 11, 2022
Read More