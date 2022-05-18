New York City’s largest dance event – the 16th Annual Dance Parade and Festival, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022.

“Dance is essential to who we are as a city: our culture, community, economy and now recovery. The Dance Parade New York has been a jewel in the city’s crown for 16 years, celebrating our cultural diversity and freedom of expression and all that is unique to New York. The Office of Nightlife is proud to join all walks of life, dancing in the streets, as it should be.” Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director, Office of Nightlife, Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment.

At this year’s parade and festival, we will celebrate our 16th year under the theme “Back to the Streets” Grand Marshals Eduardo Vilaro, Heidi Latsky and Rich Medina will lead out 10,000 dancers from 160+ dance organizations who will present over 100 unique styles of dance down Broadway through Union Square and across Saint Marks to our Grand Stand in Astor Place before reaching the end in Tompkins Square Park.

“The opportunity to dance all day at the parade is especially gratifying this year! Thanks Dance Parade for giving us the opportunity to do what we love – dance, dance, dance!” Orisa Gutierrez, Herencia, Dancer, Participated in a few dance parades.

“I always say ‘representation matters’. The Dance Parade is an example of what I mean. The diversity highlighted by this parade creates joy for all, freedom for all and partnerships for all. Join us in this big ‘dance reunion’! It’s a feeling! Let’s dance….A Bailar!” Yvonne Gutierrez, Director, Herencia Dancers.

Dance Parade was founded in reaction to a 2006 NY State Supreme Court ruling that upheld the 1926 NYC Cabaret Law, denying social dance as expressive activity protected by the first amendment. By presenting as many forms of dance as possible, the organization birthed its mission:

To promote expressive dance through the celebration of diversity and cultural equity. We have come to believe that live dance performance has the potential to help artists recover from the pandemic and awaken a communal human spirit that helps build a more equitable and vibrant society.

In 2017, our advocacy with the support of NYC Dept of Cultural Affairs’ Create NYC Cultural Plan led to the successful repeal of the Cabaret Law’s administrative code which suppressed dance and culture for 91 years.