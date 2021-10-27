MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
New York City's Sexiest Food Market – CITIZENS New York

Last week in Manhattan a foodie lover’s dream came true.

CITIZENS New York, a new culinary destination from C3 featuring a culinary market with 12 separate kiosks featuring C3’s restaurant brands and elevated dining options Katsuya and Casa Dani, hosted grand celebration for their launch. VIP guests, influencers, and driends were treated to a food-centric experience with performances by DJ’s NEVO, Chopstix Mami and Eli Escobar.

The epic soiree showcased the stunning delights of the venue. From topnotch design to scrumptious bites, the whole affair certainly created many magical memories.  

Citizens culinary market chef partners Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi, Michelin Star Chef Dani Garcia, Chef Alvin Cailan, Cindy Kruse helped the shape the night that was the talk of the town.

Lucky guests got to enjoy great food and sounds, as well as mingle with the likes of Chef Alvin, who was on hand to speak about his new appointment with Umami Burger.

“This is simply an exciting moment in New York City,” said Chef Alvin, “It’s not just a place for people who like food here. It is so much more than that.

Check out the new space this weekend here. You will love all your moments there.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

