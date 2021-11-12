New York Comedy Festival: Carapace Cabaret

In conjunction with Pamela Council’s sculptural installation A Fountain for Survivors, and their Midnight Moment across the billboards of Times Square, Carolines on Broadway and Times Square Arts are teaming up to present a night of live comedy, music, and performance. Free and open to all, and timed to coincide with New York Comedy Festival, Yamaneika Saunders, Derek Gaines, RaFia Santana, and Nelson Bandela, with host Chanel Ali will bring a multitude of talent and performance to Times Square.

This event is free and open to the public, but we strongly encourage reservations.

‘Carapace Cabaret’ is presented by Times Square Arts and Carolines on Broadway in celebration of Pamela Council’s monumental public artworks in Times Square, A Fountain for Survivors and Talking Hands — Watch My Nails Don’t Watch Me.

‘Carapace Cabaret’ is also presented in conjunction with New York Comedy Festival.

