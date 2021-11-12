MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

New York Comedy Festival: Carapace Cabaret

New York Comedy Festival: Carapace Cabaret

In conjunction with Pamela Council’s sculptural installation A Fountain for Survivors, and their Midnight Moment across the billboards of Times Square, Carolines on Broadway and Times Square Arts are teaming up to present a night of live comedy, music, and performance. Free and open to all, and timed to coincide with New York Comedy Festival, Yamaneika Saunders, Derek Gaines, RaFia Santana, and Nelson Bandela, with host Chanel Ali will bring a multitude of talent and performance to Times Square.

This event is free and open to the public, but we strongly encourage reservations.

‘Carapace Cabaret’ is presented by Times Square Arts and Carolines on Broadway in celebration of Pamela Council’s monumental public artworks in Times SquareA Fountain for Survivors and Talking Hands — Watch My Nails Don’t Watch Me.

‘Carapace Cabaret’ is also presented in conjunction with New York Comedy Festival. 

ALOK

MICHELLE BUTEAU: BITCH GOTTA BABYSITTER

RONNY CHIENG: THE HOPE YOU GET RICH TOUR

TIM DILLON

GARY GULMAN: BORN ON THIRD BASE

NICK KROLL: MIDDLE-AGED BOY TOUR

LOVETT OR LEAVE IT WITH JON LOVETT

AN EVENING WITH BILL MAHER

MARC MARON

COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE

MICHAEL RAPAPORT

BRIAN REGAN AT THE BEACON THEATRE

TITO CHEETO TOUR – ANDREW SANTINO LIVE

SMART FUNNY & BLACK LIVE!

STAND UP FOR HEROES

MEGAN STALTER

MICHELLE WOLF

VIR DAS: MANIC MAN WORLD TOUR

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation With Linda Gray

Suzanna BowlingNovember 12, 2021
Read More

The Visitor Lacks Rhythm and Beat

Suzanna BowlingNovember 12, 2021
Read More

My View: Peter Cincotti Owned The Piano at Birdland Last Night

Stephen SorokoffNovember 11, 2021
Read More

She Says: Trevor A New Musical About Growing Up Different With Heart and Spirit

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Billy Crystal Mr. Saturday Night, Assassins, Joy Laura Bell Bundy, 34th Annual Festival of New Musicals and Sing Out For Freedom 

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2021
Read More

War Words…Shit Happens, And Then You Drive On

Robert MassimiNovember 11, 2021
Read More

He Says: Trevor Gets Its Motivation Through Diana Ross

Robert MassimiNovember 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 10, 2021
Read More

A Slight Light Commercial Jingle for the Talented Regina Comet

RossNovember 10, 2021
Read More