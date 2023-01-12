New York Fashion Week Arrives February 10th to 15th

The CFDA has released the American Collections Calendar wetting our appetites for New York Fashion Week.

There are 75 runway shows and presentations.

Showing are Altuzarra, Anna Sui, AREA, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu Collection, KHAITE, LaQuan Smith, LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Sukeina, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria, among others.

Additionally, some brands will present their collections via activations or appointment days. Not showing so far are Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford.

First-time additions include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon, and Zimo.

The biggest news is Rodarte is back!

Well at least fashion is back