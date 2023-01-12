Fashion and High Society

New York Fashion Week Arrives February 10th to 15th

The CFDA has released the American Collections Calendar wetting our appetites for New York Fashion Week.

There are  75 runway shows and presentations.

Showing are Altuzarra, Anna Sui, AREA, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu Collection, KHAITE, LaQuan Smith, LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Sukeina, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria, among others.

Additionally, some brands will present their collections via activations or appointment days. Not showing so far are Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford.

First-time additions include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon, and Zimo.

The biggest news is Rodarte is back!

Well at least fashion is back

Fashion and High Society

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

