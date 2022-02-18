New York Fashion Week Heats Up Winter in the City

Forget the chill of winter. This week has been nothing but hot with these sizzling events.

The sixth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show took place to support of prostate cancer awareness. Sponsored by Janssen Oncology, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, the show benefits nonprofit advocacy group ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer and its efforts to raise awareness and funding to support prostate cancer patients and to improve early detection and reduce mortality.

On the runway were Al Roker (in The Privelege), Mario Cantone (in Gustavo Moscoso), Don Lemon (in Bruno Magli), Wilson Cruz (in Loris Diran), Dale Moss (in Ben Sherman), Nigel Barker (in Michael Kors), Amir Arison (Romero Britto & Levi’s), Mickey Boardman (Mr. Mickey & Rubin Singer), Dante Bowe (in Tommy Hilfiger), Frank DiLella (in Men’s Warehouse), Jay Jay French (in Loris Diran), Dominic Fumusa (in Men’s Warehouse), Carlos Greer (in Gustavo Moscoso), Omar Hernandez (in Tommy Hilfiger), Marcus Samuelsson (in Thom Browne) and more.

The Empire State Building hosted several special guests including for the return of Sesame Street Live at MSG, the Empire State Building hosted Elmo and Cookie Monster for a lighting ceremony on Feb. 18. Right before that, Sarah Jessica Parker, actor, producer, entrepreneur and proud New Yorker, partnered with Tiffany & Co. for the ceremonial lighting at the Empire State Building, where she flipped the switch to illuminate the Empire State Building in Tiffany Blue. At sunset, it will be the first time in history the Empire State Building will forgo its traditional red lighting on Valentine’s Day.

New York Fashion Week continued on with two very interesting conversations at Monday’s NYFW: The Talks and few celebrity sighting in the NYFW: The Shows Lounge. Author Amy O’Dell (Anna: The Biography) moderated the NYFW: THE TALKS – SCANDAL, SHOCK & AWE: FASHION JOURNALISM panel which featured Lauren Sherman, (Chief Correspondent, The Business of Fashion), Bridget Foley (Fashion Journalist), Emil Wilbekin (Award Winning Editor & Founder of Native Son), and Dr. Valerie Steele (Director & Chief Curator, The Museum at FIT). The conversation discussed virality, technology, and the changing of the guards which has allowed new perspectives into the industry.

Later in the afternoon, Maghan McDowell (Senior Innovation Editor, Vogue Business) moderated NYFW: THE TALKS – THE FUTURE OF FASHION COMMERCE, presented by Afterpay, a conversation discussing the rise of NFTs, virtual fashion and the metaverse within the industry. Panelists included John Linden (CEO Mythical Games), Umindi Francis (CBO Infinite World), Marjorie Hernandez (Co-Founder, The Dematerialised), and Daria Shapovalova (Co-Founder & CEO, Dressx).

Afterpay NYFW shows brought delight to attendees. The Art of Rodarte, presented by Afterpay had Rodarte designers and film directors, Kate and Laura Mulleavy speaking about their iconic brand and offer personal insights into their renowned creations from the runway and on the silver screen.

UnPublished at Serafina hosted fabulous parties before their official opening. KORAL + Martha Hunt celebrated New York Fashion Week and pregamed the Super Bowl at the soon-to-be-opened hotspt. Attendees styled their KORAL athleisure for a night out. Guests included: Fabio Granato and Vittoroi Assaf (Owners of Serafina Restaurant Group), Karim Amatullah (KRM Group, UnPublished, Serafina in the Sky), Martha Hunt (Model + Host), Carrie Berk (Influencer), Calyn Brooke (Influencer) and more. Later in the week UnPublished at Serafina Maxwell also hosted a fabulous party with State.

Another hot NYFW party took place. The Tresemme and PatBO afterparty was the place to be. The likes of Andrew Warren, Sif Saga, Joy Corrigan, Maria Molina, Larissa Meuhleder, Taylor Hawkins, Carrie Berk, Megan Puleri, Pritika Swarup, and others danced the night away to music by DJ Mei Kwok as they and enjoyed cocktails by Cincoro tequila; and styling by Tresemme.

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet hosted their Fall 2022 Cocktail & Screening party. Notables included: Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, Tayshia Adams, Emma Chamberlain, Role Model, Olivia Ponton, Jenny Mollen, poet Mahogany L. Brown, Savannah Smith, Tina Craig, Faouzia, Lauren Simmons, Ashe, Ava Michelle, Charli Howard, Coi LeRae, Vienna Skye, Achieng Agutu, Pritika Swarup,Roz, Zac Posen, Devyn Winkler, Emma Brooks, Sabrina Quesada, Anna Shumate, Sif Saga, Latham Thomas and more.

Oscar de la Renta teamed up with Vogue100 to host a New York Fashion Week cocktail party with signature cocktails by Belvedere Vodka at Primo’s in New York City. The premiere kick-off event for the fashion week festivities was co-hosted by Oscar de la Renta designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Maye Musk, Kat Graham and Ezra J Williams were in attendance along with Chriselle Lim, Tina Leung and more. Throughout the night, guests sipped on the Belvedere Cosmopolitan and Belvedere Mule.

Finally, Caroline Vazzana celebrates the end of NYFW with Bodvár House of Rosés. Guests enjoyed sips and joyful discussions about the fabulous week and things that make our beloved town great.



Here is to the good life in The Big Apple.