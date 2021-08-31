MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

New York Fashion Week On 5th

New York Fashion Week On 5th

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has announced its line-up of events that are taking place on 608 Fifth Avenue, between East 48th and 49th Street, across from Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center.

The preliminary schedule will kick off on Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. with the Supima Design Competition. Hosted by famed stylist Law Roach, six finalists from the nations’ top fashion schools will showcase their collections for an esteemed panel of judges and one winner will be awarded a $10,000 prize. At 4 p.m. that same day, the Rookie USA show, a kids-only fashion showcase will highlight brands including Levi’s, Nike, Jordan, Converse, Hurley and 3BRAND.

On Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. with the first Global Fashion Collective, which will host runway shows from C’Est D, Irene de la Vega, and Sanjukta’s Studio. The second Global Fashion Collective will take place at 2 p.m. with runways from Unusual, Saint Jesus, and Blue Tamburin. Also on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Albright College will highlight collections from students in its fashion program.

NYFW on Fifth will wrap up on Sept. 12 with a special show from KavenLiu, Dimor Koreano and KLOVA for Nolcha at 8 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the renowned Parisian tea salon Angelina and the shows will be livestreamed in partnership with ShopShops.

All in-person events will take place in accordance with CDC and New York City guidelines, and proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccinations for event-goers will be mandated. NYFW on Fifth will encourage mask-wearing indoors at all times, except in designated eating and drinking areas or when models are walking the runway. There is a reduced guest capacity in all show venues.

For full show details and sneak previews of events, visit www.NYFWonFifth.com and follow @fifthavenue #NYFWonFifth.

Related Items
Fashion and High Society

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Fashion and High Society

Length to Your Natural Hairs in An Exclusive Manner

WriterAugust 7, 2021
Read More

Be Elegant and Look Gorgeous with Full Lace Wigs

WriterAugust 7, 2021
Read More

Get Ready For Times Square Fashion Week

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2021
Read More

Hampton Happenings For August

Suzanna BowlingAugust 2, 2021
Read More

Tips for Wearing Your Favorite Jewelry During Winter

WriterJuly 30, 2021
Read More

Colorful Fashion Statements

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 29, 2021
Read More

A Very Sperry Summer at Surf Lodge

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 12, 2021
Read More

A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2021
Read More

The World-Renowned Miami Swim Week 2021 is Back With Celia Evans of Planet Fashion TV at the Helm

Suzanna BowlingJune 30, 2021
Read More