New York Fashion Week On 5th

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has announced its line-up of events that are taking place on 608 Fifth Avenue, between East 48th and 49th Street, across from Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center.

The preliminary schedule will kick off on Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. with the Supima Design Competition. Hosted by famed stylist Law Roach, six finalists from the nations’ top fashion schools will showcase their collections for an esteemed panel of judges and one winner will be awarded a $10,000 prize. At 4 p.m. that same day, the Rookie USA show, a kids-only fashion showcase will highlight brands including Levi’s, Nike, Jordan, Converse, Hurley and 3BRAND.

On Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. with the first Global Fashion Collective, which will host runway shows from C’Est D, Irene de la Vega, and Sanjukta’s Studio. The second Global Fashion Collective will take place at 2 p.m. with runways from Unusual, Saint Jesus, and Blue Tamburin. Also on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Albright College will highlight collections from students in its fashion program.

NYFW on Fifth will wrap up on Sept. 12 with a special show from KavenLiu, Dimor Koreano and KLOVA for Nolcha at 8 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the renowned Parisian tea salon Angelina and the shows will be livestreamed in partnership with ShopShops.

All in-person events will take place in accordance with CDC and New York City guidelines, and proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccinations for event-goers will be mandated. NYFW on Fifth will encourage mask-wearing indoors at all times, except in designated eating and drinking areas or when models are walking the runway. There is a reduced guest capacity in all show venues.

For full show details and sneak previews of events, visit www.NYFWonFifth.com and follow @fifthavenue #NYFWonFifth.