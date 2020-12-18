New York Film Critics Circle Announce 2020 Winners First Cow Named Best Film

The New York Film Critics Circle voted today for the winners of its 2020 awards. Voting was conducted via Zoom for the first time.
First Cow was awarded Best Film and Chloé Zhao was named Best Director for Nomadland. Sidney Flanigan was selected as Best Actress for Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Delroy Lindo was chosen as Best Actor for Da 5 Bloods. Special Awards were given to Spike Lee, for inspiring the New York community with his short film New York New York and for advocating for a better society through cinema, and to Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them. Full list of winners below.
“This was a complicated, painful year in so many ways, but movies didn’t let us down. In fact, they were major in helping us get through. Movies are one of our chief forms of human connection, a mode of communicating across the world. This year, especially, the members of the New York Film Critics Circle are grateful to be able to honor the movies and people who helped keep that chain of communication alive.” Said NYFCC chair Stephanie Zacharek of TIME magazine.
Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest and most prestigious in the country. The circle’s membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and the web’s most respected online publications. Every year the organization meets to vote on awards for the calendar year’s films.
The Circle’s awards are often seen as shaping the Oscar race. The Circle’s awards are also viewed — perhaps more accurately — as a principled alternative to the Oscars, honoring aesthetic merit in a forum that is immune to commercial and political pressures.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a special awards video will be released January 24 as an alternative to the traditional in person ceremony.
Best Film:
First Cow
Best Director:
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay:
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Best Actress:
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Best Actor:
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Best Supporting Actress:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Supporting Actor:
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Best Foreign Language Film:
Bacurau
Best Cinematography:
Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe (all films)
Best Nonfiction Film:
Time
Best First Film:
The 40-Year-Old Version (Radha Blank)
Best Animated Film:
Wolfwalkers
Special Awards:
Spike Lee
Kino Lorber
A FULL LIST OF CURRENT NYFCC MEMBERS INCLUDE:
A full list of voting members is below:
Stephanie Zacharek (CHAIR)
Time Magazine
Jordan Hoffman (VICE CHAIR)
Freelance
Marshall Fine (GENERAL MANAGER)
Freelance
MEMBERS:
Sam Adams
Slate
John Anderson
Freelance
Melissa Anderson
4Columns
Michael Atkinson
Freelance
Richard Brody
The New Yorker
Dwight Brown
NNPA Syndication
Kameron Austin Collins
Rolling Stone
Bilge Ebiri
New York Magazine
David Ehrlich
IndieWire
Kate Erbland
IndieWire
David Fear
Rolling Stone
Graham Fuller
Freelance
Owen Gleiberman
Variety
Ed Gonzalez
Slant Magazine
Leah Greenblatt
Entertainment Weekly
Steven D. Greydanus
The National Catholic Register
Rafer Guzman
Newsday
Caryn James
BBC
Stuart Klawans
The Nation
Eric Kohn
IndieWire
Tomris Laffly
Freelance
Richard Lawson
Vanity Fair
Violet Lucca
Freelance
Joe Morgenstern
The Wall Street Journal
Sheila O’Malley
Rogerebert.com
Nick Pinkerton
Freelance
Peter Rainer
Christian Science Monitor
Rex Reed
New York Observer
David Rooney
The Hollywood Reporter
Joshua Rothkopf
Freelance
Matt Zoller Seitz
Rogerebert.com
David Sims
The Atlantic
Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
Kyle Smith
National Review
Dana Stevens
Slate
Sara Stewart
New York Post
Amy Taubin
Artforum
Peter Travers
ABC
Keith Uhlich
Freelance
Elizabeth Weitzman
The Wrap
Stephen Whitty
Freelance
Alissa Wilkinson
Vox
Alison Willmore
New York Magazine
