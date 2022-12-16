New-York Historical Society Previews Their Winter   ̶ Summer 2023 Exhibitions

Kara Walker: Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

February 24 ̶ June 11, 2023

For over two decades, Kara Walker has created work that weaves together imagery from the antebellum South, the brutality of slavery, and racist stereotypes. Her works provoke controversy through their use of exaggerated caricatures that reflect long-standing racialized and gendered stereotypes and their lurid depictions of history. In her series of 15 prints, she responds to the two-volume anthology Harper’s Pictorial History of the Great Rebellion first published in 1866, exposing the omission of African Americans from the narrative and urging viewers to consider the continuing legacy of racial stereotyping and violence. To create her prints, Walker enlarged select illustrations from Harper’s and overlaid them with large, stenciled figures. The silhouettes visually disrupt the original scenes and suffuse them with the painful history left out of these illustrations. Traveling from the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the exhibition has been contextualized by the Center for Women’s History at New-York Historical with images, objects, and documents from New-York Historical’s collections.

Kara Walker: Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated) is organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Coordinated at New-York Historical by Center for Women’s History fellows Allison Robinson, Mellon Foundation postdoctoral fellow in women’s history and public history, and Ksenia M. Soboleva, Mellon Foundation gender and LGBTQ+ history fellow