New York Is Making International News With It’s Crime Spree

The culprit of New York City’s escalating crime is Mayor Bill De Blasio who downplays the violence and crime that is plaguing the city, as he refuses to keep the criminals in check. As New York tries to make a comeback, it is hitting international news.

Last night Washington Square Park was back in the news. Friday night Jason McDermott, a 42 year-old dark skinned man, began waving a taser and was in possession of a large knife as hundreds of revelers claimed the park as their own. A woman was left bloodied and bruised after being trampled on by terrified crowds trying to flee him.

The week before two people were stabbed, a man beaten and mugged of his phone and a 77-year-old cook at a nearby diner attacked.

The park goers say this is public property and they should be able to use the space to enjoy parties. They question why the wealthy Greenwich Village homeowners should have the power to decide who has access to it. Many who use the park are from other borough’s and do not pay taxes for the use of this park. The party organizer alone is from Queens.

The residents who pay the taxes are afraid to even walk around the area as the park has increased drug use and violence. Many are older.

As for de Blasio he told reporters that he believes the situation will resolve itself ‘naturally.’ My question to de Blasio is when?

“Unlike the last crime epidemic that took decades to build up to the early ’90s, this one has occurred, literally, overnight”, states NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton. He also stated, “unless the NYPD gets a handle on it soon, the city will become undesirable. New Yorkers don’t feel safe and they don’t feel safe because the crime rate is up. It’s not that they are being neurotic or overly sensitive – they are right.”

New Yorkers need to wake up or tourism, the industry that fuels the city will come to a stand still.