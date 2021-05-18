New York Masks No More!

Governor Cuomo announced today, no more masks if vaccinated. Starting Wednesday businesses can open up 100 percent and masks no longer are a state law in public places.

Businesses won’t have to enforce social distancing rules if everyone is fully vaccinated. If they can’t ensure that everyone is fully vaccinated, businesses need to keep people 6ft apart. He hopes it’ll force businesses to only allow in people who are vaccinated, and in turn incentivize people to get vaccinated.

Cuomo says he will announce how businesses will have to check if people are vaccinated. Possibly the Excelsior Pass an app download onto phones once they are fully vaccinated, two weeks after their final dose or vaccine cards.

Masks will still be mandatory in schools, public transport, and nursing homes, Cuomo said, per CDC guidelines.

Thank-God he stopped listening to Dr. Harold Zucker, the Health Commissioner who defended Cuomo over the state’s nursing home death toll.

Speaking of Cuomo, he received a $5million advance for his COVID-19 book. In 2020, he was paid $3.12million for it the book. He’ll get another $2million in the next two years. Last year, after taxes, he got a net payment of $1.5million. Cuomo gave a third of that money to charity and left two thirds for his three daughters, giving them around $300,000 each. Amazing for someone who caused so many deaths due to negligence and uncaring Shouldn’t there be a donations to the thousands of COVID victims and their families who died unnecessary deaths in nursing homes?