New York News: Cuomo is Callous, Nobel Peace Prize and 25%

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, response to the COVID undercounting nursing home deaths by around 4,000 was: “who cares” where they died. The NY Attorney General said there were 8,500 nursing home deaths, misrepresented the number of 12,700 and it could be 50% higher.

On March 25, 2020 Cuomo mandated nursing homes had to accept COVID-19 patients to free up hospital beds. This meant more than more than 6,000 COVID-19-positive people were sent back to the nursing homes, exposing staff and other residents to the virus which attacks elderly people first.

It was bad enough when there were 8,500 people dead, but after the transfer, the total was at around 12,700 and that is the number we know of.

The scandal comes as Cuomo blamed everyone else for the avoidable deaths his own policies caused. Yet Cuomo won an Emmy for his daily COVID press briefings and has written a book about his handling of the crisis.

Did you know Adolf Hitler was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1939? Well if you think that is ridiculous, Black Lives Matter has just been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. I guess if you riot, destroy business and cause violence this is now known as peace! If you want to abolish the police, abolish prisons and let crime run rampant then, this news should thrill you. I wonder how Portland, Seattle, Boston, Kenosha and New Yorkers feel? They are still rioting and causing havoc in most of these cities. The nominator was Petter Eide, a parliamentarian from Norway. We live in a world gone crazy.

NYC restaurant owners are again being punished in Manhattan. Other parts of NYC have restaurants that were already allowed to open at 50 percent, but Manhattan the lowest of the COVID cases gets a measley 25 percent.

New York City has had lower infections and hospitalization rates than nearly all counties in the rest of the state, as well as the country, yet during the bushiest time of the year New York City restaurants had to close indoor dining mid-December losing the holiday business that helps them survive. This comes after only being allowed to serve at 25 percent capacity in the fall. One has to wonder what does Cuomo have against Manhattan?