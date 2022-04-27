MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
New York Pops Gala Step and Repeat: For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

Steven Reineke, Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez

On the red carpet were:

Jelani Alladin

Aisha Jackson

Jelani Alladin, Aisha Jackson

Jelani Alladin, Jamie deRoy

Honorees June Freemazon and Nicola M. Heryet

Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Nicola M. Herzet and Eric Gabbard

Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard

Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard

Richard Kind

Performers included: Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks

Josh Gad,

Ann Harada, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Jordan Gelber, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon

Craig Shemin and Stephanie D’Abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D’Abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D’Abruzzo

Rick Lyon

Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis, Steven Reineke

Jordan Gelber, Marsha Gelber and boys

Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Jennifer Barnhart, Rick Lyon

Andrew Rannells,

Patti Murin

Patti Murin, Colin Donnell

Patti Murin

Kristen Bell

Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil

Jessica Hershberg and Santino Fontana

Santino Fontana

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Mykal Kilgore

Mykal Kilgore

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy and David Reiser

Caissie Levy, Steven Reineke

Caissie Levy

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer

Betsy Wolfe, Steven Reineke

and Betsy Wolfe.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney’s Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar’s Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

