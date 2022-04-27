New York Pops Gala Step and Repeat: For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

On the red carpet were:

Performers included: Samantha Barks

Josh Gad,

Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Jennifer Barnhart, Rick Lyon

Andrew Rannells,

Patti Murin

Kristen Bell

Jaime Camil

Santino Fontana

Nikki M. James

Mykal Kilgore

Caissie Levy

and Betsy Wolfe.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney’s Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar’s Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.