New York Premiere of Kurt Peterson’s Memoir Concert Proud Ladies

Kurt Peterson began his Broadway career when Leonard Bernstein and Richard Rodgers chose him to play Tony in the revival of West Side Story at Lincoln Center. He then starred opposite Angela Lansbury in Dear World and created the role of Young Ben in Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Off-Broadway, Kurt starred in Dames at Sea, By Bernstein, and Alias Jimmy Valentine, and appeared in the Town Hall productions of Knickerbocker Holiday, Music in the Air and I Married an Angel. Kurt sang “Proud Lady” to Patti LuPone when he starred opposite her in the Broadway-bound The Baker’s Wife. He also starred in the highly acclaimed Canadian premiere of Company and Rob Marshall’s production of Side By Side By Sondheim. Kurt was featured in the 75th birthday celebrations Wall to Wall Sondheim and Children & Art honoring Stephen Sondheim. Kurt performed as a leading man in many productions and concerts around the country. His most recent New York stage appearance was with his long time co-star Victoria Mallory in When Everything Was Possible.

Following the reunion concert of When Everything was Possible, Victoria Mallory and Kurt were planning the future to include touring for many years…After her passing, Kurt was lost. “As I remembered our special time together, I began to think of other women who had affected my life. It turned out that most of them were talented women of the theatre. So, in keeping with my promise to Vicki to “not let her be forgotten”, I celebrate her along with quite a few others in a new evening of song and story: Proud Ladies – Close encounters with and lessons learned from 23 of the most talented women of the theatre.”

“We previewed this concert with comments in Vicki’s hometown of Columbus, GA and were sidelined by Covid. We are now inviting you to the New York debut of our special event and hope you will join us and our talented creative team on Columbus Day, Monday, October 10th at 7:00 PM at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.”

His “ladies” include: Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Dorothy Collins, Yvonne de Carlo, Carole Demas, Patricia Elliott, Katharine Hepburn, Cady Huffman, Angela Lansbury, Rebecca Luker, Patti LuPone, Victoria Mallory, Donna McKechnie, Ethel Merman, Dina Merrill, Bernadette Peters, Faith Prince, Kelli O’Hara, Paige O’Hara, Ethel Shutta, Alexis Smith, Elaine Stritch, and Nancy Walker.