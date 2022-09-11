New York Remembers 9/11

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th’s terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost and many of the first responders/firefighters who survived the terror attacks still have to fight every year for funding to make sure medical bills are covered. For the heroes of 9/11, money will run out once again in 2025.

On Sunday morning at the exact moment the hijacked planes hit the North and South towers bells will ring out. Relatives of those killed will again read the names of their loved ones aloud, and once again the Tribute in Light will shine up into the sky from the place the Twin Towers once stood.

The event at the site of the World Trade Center off West and Vesey streets takes place beginning at 8:40 a.m. The ceremony is expected to end at noon. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are expected to attend. The ceremony includes a reading of the victims’ names, as well as moments of silence at the points when the planes struck both towers.

Access to the plaza is not open to the public during the ceremony. The museum will also be closed to the public throughout the day, open only for the families of 9/11 victims.

At 3 p.m, the Memorial Plaza opens to the public, where people can view the Tribute in Light, which will remain lit until midnight. The tribute can be seen from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan.

Various buildings throughout the city, including the Empire State Building, will also light up in blue that evening to mark the anniversary of the attacks.

The NYC Fire Museum at 278 Spring Street will commemorates the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. It will take place in the museum’s permanent memorial dedicated to the 343 FDNY members who lost their lives on 9/11.

The museum also features a new exhibition, One Day in September, recognizing the courageous efforts of first responders on 9/11 through a portrait series, personal artifacts, and short interviews with first responders’ family members. The exhibition is on view until Oct. 2, 2022.

The museum will also be open and free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A vigil will take place at the U.N. Public Plaza on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. The event will also feature art and performances.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will host a prayer remembrance ceremony at the base of the America’s Response Monument – located in Liberty Park.

The foundation honors the life of FDNY Firefighters Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11 after he ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center with 60 pounds of gear strapped to his back.

The ceremony begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday and will feature FDNY, NYPD and Port Authority Police Ceremonial Units, a Pipes & Drums processional, and a color guard.