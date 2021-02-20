MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
New York Reporter Ryan Shea Life Celebration Fund

The New York City press community lost a dear friend yesterday.

Ryan Shea passed away due to COVID-19 complications at the young age of 34. He was known for is extensive work in several publications including Glamour, Instinct Magazine, and US Weekly. He also created and managed the website Manhattan Digest.

Known for a grand sense of humor and passionate dedication to his friends and co-workers alike he will be missed. The shocking turn of events has currently left his family devastated. The tragedy has resulted in a Go Fund Me page to help pay for expenses.

As stated by his family on the page:

Ryan Shea was a bright light in everyone’s life. He was a pillar in the gay community and had an amazing career that he built all by himself.

Ryan was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. His life was cut short by the horrific virus that has plagued our country. None of us will ever recover from this. I can’t say enough about who my brother was. You all knew him, there just simply aren’t enough words to express our sorrow. 

Please consider helping donate to Ryan’s end of life expenses. It would be incredibly helpful to my father and I, and we can send Ryan off in the way he deserves.  Thank you all so much for your continued love and support. It means everything to us. 

Donations can be made here.

