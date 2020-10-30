New York Restaurant Love in Autumn

Here are some great things happening in the New York restaurant scene this season.

Tribeca’s Paisley will host a wonderful Diwali celebration. India’s festival of lights and most important holiday of the year and just two weeks away. The special dinner will take place on Saturday, November 14 with a focus on regional specialties spotlights prix-fixe vegetarian ($65) and non-vegetarian menus ($75), as well as an a la carte menu. Created by Michelin-starred Chef Peter Beck, the inventive small plates, curries, and traditional side dishes will be sure to delight. Visit here for reservations.

Mexico Lindo is offering up plenty of delicious dishes all season long. The establishment was opened in May of 1972 by Antonio & Leonor Bonilla. With Leonor’s traditional Mexican upbringing and Antonio’s restaurant experience they set off to make city history. Thru hard work and strong commitment to the family business. Daughter Claudia now runs the business with an eye on local, seasonal dishes. Inspirations brought about by her childhood summer months, at their grandmothers house, outside of Mexico City. They strive to recreate the beautiful home cooked meals they were brought up with.

And, if you are out in Long Island Prime 1024, the gorgeous modern Italian steakhouse in Roslyn, has plenty of delights. The restaurant, which is owned by the Spyropoulos family (co-owners of Limani (Long Island and New York) and Oniro (Long Island), now features glass and dark wood partitions between each of the tables that have been incorporated into the design flawlessly and offers al fresco dining also separated by glass partitions and curtains for a “cabana style” experience. At Prime 1024, Chef Greg Yarrow (Limani, Oceana, Maysville) helms the kitchen with must tries for the season.

Happy eating New York!