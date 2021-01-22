New York Restaurant Week Is Coming Back, But To Go

Restaurant Week started back in 1992 as part of a four-day promotion connected with the Democratic National Convention. The restaurant industry was having tough times at that point. The cost was $19.92. and about 60 or 70 restaurants took part and it was a success. Unaffordable places such as Le Cirque and Bouley suddenly became a possibility.

Restaurant Week was then launched in all around the world and help ease the pain of certain tragedies. After 9/11, Restaurant Week was available for a month.

Prices went up to $26 lunch and a $42 dinner.

Now as a large number of restaurants are closed, other than for takeout and delivery, how can we help them survive? The answer is role back prices to 20.21. Over 500 restaurants have signed up and includes just about every major restaurant still opens. José Andrés, Jean-Georges, Daniel Boulud, Danny Meyer Minetta Tavern, Pastis, Upland

Here’s The Basics:

When: January 25–31, 2021

What: A takeout- and delivery-only version of NYC Restaurant Week, offering lunch or dinner for a set price of $20.21. The offer includes a prix-fixe entrée and at least one side. Plus, if you purchase your meal with your registered Mastercard®, you’ll get $10 back.

Who: nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

You can get this delivered Yes, to NYC Restaurant Week To Go page to order in $20.21 meals right to your door.

