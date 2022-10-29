New York Restoration Project Hosts Spooktacular Annual Hulaween Soiree

It was a boolicious night down at Cipriani South Street where New York Restoration Project hosted their 26th annual Halloween gala celebration on October 29.

The spooktacular soiree was the talk of the town as the gals and ghouls come downtown to honor and raise funds for the beloved organization. With creative costumes and magical music decking the grand halls of the venue hundreds of attendees gathered for a night to remember.

“This is another sign of New York being back. This gala is a New York institution,” said New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher on the red carpet early in the evening. Going on he discussed the importance of the celebration after a few difficult years of the pandemic. “We’re going to make sure that the next era in New York history is the best yet. Just like any time throughout history when New York City has been through a crisis. we’ve risen to new heights afterwards. Think about over the hundreds of years that New York’s been around every time we’ve been through it. We rise to new heights after and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Thorgy Thor served as host on the carpet during the cocktail hour that also had a costume contest. NYRP Trustee Michael Kors and 2021 Hulaween Honoree Lance Le Pere served as judges that picked Don Lemon as Meghan Markle as one of the winners. This as guests enjoyed the elegant and fun decor by created by artist Bob Bottle.

A divine dinner was then served to attendees who enjoyed the delights of halibut and vegetables followed by vanilla creme meringue cake. The sweets kept coming all night as lovely speeches were served up the stage that showcased the amazing thrills of Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins.

Performance artists from the House of Yes appeared as the Seven Deadly Sins Muses of Pride, Greed, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, Wrath, and Sloth as the very funny Kerry Coddett kept the crowd laughing. And even more wicked fun was had when music sensation Ava Max performed her hits including the iconic “Sweet But Psycho,” and her new single “Million Dollar Baby.”

The 2022 honorees were NYRP Trustee Samuel M. Ashner, managing Director at Winthrop Capital Partners, Tony Award® winning actress Jane Krakowski, Congressman Ritchie Torres, and Sondra Wenger, Head of Americas Commercial Operator Division, CBRE Investment Management.

Bette Midler founded NYRP in 1995. Since then, the award-winning actress and singer has been a tireless, passionate and influential advocate for New York City’s most neglected and forgotten spaces and, as such, has been responsible for rescuing parks and scores of community gardens in underserved neighborhoods throughout the city’s five boroughs. Bette’s initial and ultimate vision for New York Restoration Project and its role in the greening of New York City continue to steer NYRP in both inspiration and execution at every level of the organization.

Truly, there was no better way to celebrate the holiday than a night that gave back in so many ways. This is what Big Apple dreams are made of – a community that comes together to party for a passion!

