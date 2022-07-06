2022 Spring-Summer Fest Theater Accepting Playwright & Musical Submission

The 2022 Spring-Summer Fest is NYC’s fastest growing competition. Now accepting submissions only from playwrights who live no farther that 30 miles from Manhattan.

The 2022 Spring-Summer Fest offers up to $7,000 in Prizes. $3,500 alone goes to the best play or musical. Can you find another festival that gives away this much money in prizes? Our winners are selected by the festival’s team, so it’s not simply some “popularity contest” based on whoever brings in the largest audience. Sometimes the most “non-glitzy” smallest budget productions with the fewest audience members that win first prize, simply because it was excellent. We love sincere, heart-felt performances, and honest writing.

Prize categories include:

Best director, Best actor, Best actress, Best singer, Best Short and Most Creative Play or Musical – $500 Each; Best score: $300 and Best choreography $200

Accepting plays and musicals of all genres between 5-90 minutes in length. New York Theater Festival has been a haven for playwrights for 18 seasons—Read below to find out why!

Why is New York Theater Festival a mecca for new and original plays? Simple, we offer:

A quality venue: 96 beautiful red fabric seats + 4 wheel-chair friendly spots. A stage the size of your average 2 bedroom apartment in Manhattan (29’x22’) with plenty of backstage space, room in the wings, a large dressing room complete with mirrors and sink, and a clean and functional bathroom.

What other festival offers you the use of 86 set props/furniture in their storage for free? Not only do we invite you to use our items, we offer also free storage for all your sets and props for the duration of your run. It’s no fun double parking your truck outside of theaters for every performance, only to find your windshield sporting a new parking ticket. It’s annoying lugging all your props, set items, and costumes back and forth on the subway throughout the length of your run. Don’t sweat it. We have space- and that’s not easy to come by in NYC! Check out our props.

Easy to use technology: Where else will you get a lighting plot of 94 lights, complete with LED lights that can create a flush in a full range of deep colors for your scenes. You are also free to use our projector that projects a back stage image of 21×12′.

Need music? We also have a Yamaha brand 88-key electric piano, complete with a suspension pedal, music stand, piano stool, and a light to read the music.

We offer very long techs: Do you know how important it is to have ample tech rehearsal time?

For a Full-Length (60-90 minute) we give 4.5 hours for your tech. .

For a One-Act (30-45 minute) we give you 2.15 hours for your tech

For a Short (5-20 minute) we give you 60 minutes for your tech.

What can you accomplish with short tech rehearsals, or none at all? Absolutely nothing (say it again!) We don’t want to risk your show looking miserable during your run because you did not have enough time to prepare. We want you to feel confident with how it will look. That’s why we offer a generous amount of tech time. (After all, time is money!)

What’s more important than advertising your show? Many festival websites do not advertise your show. Many that do will have mundane descriptions and a thumbnail of a poster. Check out our pages with previous productions. Large posters, detailed information, and a catchy blurb of your show… That’s more like it! You can share the link without embarrassment and send it to your family, friends, colleagues, and community. All cast and crew from all productions are granted free tickets to see all of the other shows in the festival!

Prime performance hours: We give you only ideal prime time slots, 45 minutes of ample set-up time before performances, and since the festival runs for 3 months, each production has time to breathe.

No seasonal volunteers: One of our principle team members is always at the theater to support you during your tech, box office times, and performances. You will always see a familiar face! Feel free to ask for help or special guidance to make your performance a success. Your questions will be answered in a matter of hours from the festival’s team. You will never have to wait days for a response. Our staff is knowledgeable and experienced, providing you with real answers and a personal touch.

Award ceremony: An unforgettable award ceremony at the end of the festival to honor your talent in front of your artistic colleagues, similar to the Oscar’s!

LAST, BUT NOT LEAST: YOU WILL BE TREATED WITH THE LOVE, RESPECT, AND APPRECIATION THAT YOU DESERVE AS A WRITER AND AS AN ARTIST.

*Submissions Accepted from a 30-mile radius outside of Manhattan and only run if the entire cast and crew are from New York City. Plays are considered on a first-come first-served basis. The earlier you submit, the better your chances are of having your script invited to the festival. Each applicant is fully responsible for all elements of their production, including directing, casting, stage-managing. We know exactly what you need to make your show a success and we welcome you into our community of playwrights and theater innovators!

Submit to be among the plays and musicals in a Festival/Competition that is WOWING New Yorkers and is NYC theatre’s best kept secret. To submit click here